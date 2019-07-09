Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jul 2019 All Karnataka minist ...
Nation, Current Affairs

All Karnataka ministers resign to little effect

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 9, 2019, 1:33 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2019, 1:35 am IST
Cabinet to be recast to attract rebels to return to the fold.
Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeduyurappa with party leader K.S. Eshwarappa during a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)
 Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yeduyurappa with party leader K.S. Eshwarappa during a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party in Bengaluru on Monday. (PTI)

BENGALURU: With all 30 ministers of the Janata Dal(S)-Congress government nudged into putting in their papers on Monday after a breakfast meeting at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Dr G. Parameshwar, leaders of both parties went into overdrive to save their 14-month old government.

However, as two independents quit the Cabinet and pledged their allegiance to the BJP, boosting the saffron numbers to 107 in the 224 member Assembly, the coalition’s numbers have rapidly shrunk to 104, and could drop even further when the Congress’ Muslim face and Shivajinagar MLA Roshan Baig told Deccan Chronicle, he too would quit on Tuesday.

 

A second round of resignations could bring numbers crashing even further. According to top sources in state BJP close to former CM B.S. Yeddyurappa, Congress MLAs of Khanapur, Anjali Nimbalkar, Jayanagar MLA, Sowmya Reddy and Bagepalli MLA, Subbareddy are likely to submit their resignation to the Speaker.

BJP has planned to get another 10 MLAs to resign to reduce the combined ruling party numbers to below 100. With resignation of 13 MLAs, ruling party number has reduced to 104 and BJP number has rose to 107, including support of two Independent MLAs, R. Shankar and H. Nagesh.

In the second batch, three MLAs will submit the resignation and BJP is trying to persuade another two Congress MLAs, V. Muniyappa from Sidlaghatta and Srinivasagowda from Kolar to quit.

...
Tags: janata dal(s)-congress, dr g. parameshwar, roshan baig
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

HD Kumaraswamy meets Ramalinga Reddy secretly, tries to woo him

Latest From Nation

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari

Centre says will use nitrogen in tyres to reduce accidents

The manufacturing of Ayurvedic medicines follows scientific procedures and their effectiveness has to be proved through evidence based data to make it acceptable across the globe.

A disservice to ayurveda

Burhan Wani

Valley shut on Burhan Wani’s death anniversary

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Poster says make Jyotiraditya Scindia Congress chief, vanishes



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Hands-down the best Android tablet available

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is one of the best designed Android tablets out there.
 

Kangana Ranaut gets into heated argument with journalist; watch video

Kangana Ranaut argues with a journalist. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/Instagram)
 

'Vacate immediately!' Aligarh woman asked to leave rented home after joining BJP

'I joined BJP yesterday and when my landlord came to know of it she misbehaved with me and asked me to vacate immediately,' Gulistana said. (Photo: ANI)
 

'Arjun Reddy' star Vijay Deverakonda dating Virat Kohli's ex-girlfriend Izabelle?

Vijay Deverakonda and Izabelle Leite. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Renault Duster facelift: What to expect

The 2019 Renault Duster will launch on 8 July.
 

Sabyasachi faces backlash over ‘overdressed women’ post

While this line was supposed to be an endorsement for the designer’s jewellery line, it was greatly criticised by netizens, calling it ‘misogynistic’, ‘ignorant’ and ‘sexist’. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

HD Kumaraswamy meets Ramalinga Reddy secretly, tries to woo him

HD Kumaraswamy

Papers shifted out of Secretariat

Telangana state government.

Confusion created by IAF officer in ATC blamed for Mi-17 chopper crash over Srinagar

Apart from the officer in the ATC, one officer in the air defence of the air base is likely to be court-martialed for the crash of its Mi-17V5 chopper near Srinagar on February 27. (Photo: ANI)

Watch: 24 tied, thrashed, forced to say 'gau mata ki jai' in Madhya Pradesh

In a video which has gone viral, they were tied to a rope in public, made to kneel down and forced to chant

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham