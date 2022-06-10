Monsoon likely to enter Andhra Pradesh in 48 hours, says MET department

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatanam: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Andhra Pradesh in “another 48 hours,” IMD Amaravati said on Thursday evening. The scheduled arrival was on June 6 but it was delayed as the “anti-cyclone system” stalled the westerly winds that propels the monsoons, IMD said.

The conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some parts of south Andhra Pradesh, more parts of central Arabian sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, west central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, the weatherman said.

The trough from north Chhattisgarh to Coastal Andhra Pradesh now runs from Sub-­Himalayan West Bengal to Interior Odisha at 1.5km above the mean sea level.

The day temperature would be above normal by two to three degree C in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Andhra Pradesh but there will be no change in temperature in Rayalaseema, it added.