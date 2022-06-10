Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2022 Monsoon likely to en ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoon likely to enter Andhra Pradesh in 48 hours, says MET department

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Jun 10, 2022, 12:49 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2022, 7:17 am IST
The scheduled arrival was on June 6 but it was delayed as the 'anti-cyclone system' stalled the westerly winds that propels the monsoons
The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Visakhapatanam: The Southwest Monsoon is likely to set in over Andhra Pradesh in “another 48 hours,” IMD Amaravati said on Thursday evening. The scheduled arrival was on June 6 but it was delayed as the “anti-cyclone system” stalled the westerly winds that propels the monsoons, IMD said.

The conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into some parts of south Andhra Pradesh, more  parts of central Arabian sea, Goa, some parts of south Maharashtra, some more parts of Karnataka, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, west central and northwest Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, the weatherman said.

 

The trough from north Chhattisgarh to Coastal Andhra Pradesh now runs from Sub-­Himalayan West Bengal to Interior Odisha at 1.5km above the mean sea level.

The IMD also forecast thunderstorms for coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rains for many parts of the state till June 12.

The day temperature would be above normal by two to three degree C in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Andhra Pradesh but there will be no change in temperature in Rayalaseema, it added.

...
Tags: southwest monsoon 2022
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


Horoscope 10 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The team also collected strands of long hair, women’s footwear, face masks, sanitisers and shuttlecocks from the Mercedes Benz. (Representational image/DC)

Cops collate Jubilee Hills gangrape evidence

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC reserves its order on vacant NEET PG seats

Telangana High Court (DC)

Telangana HC notices to NMC, state on MBBS-PG admissions

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana (Twitter)

CJI launches 2 special courts for red sander cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
 

Experts for study on bee population

Even if bees are affected at sub-lethal levels, their fall in health eventually contributes to the collapse of their colonies. (Representational Image/ Pexels)
 

Report: India might turn zoonotic disease hotspot

Map shows emerging ‘hotspots’ of zoonotic diseases spread from wildlife, from the ’State of the World's Forests 2022’ report. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Presidential election to be held on July 18

President Ram Nath Kovind (PTI)

Prophet issue: Iran pulls down its statement

National security adviser Ajit Doval. (AP File)

Tamilisai Soundararajan figures in probables for President

Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan (DC)

Manish Sisodia will soon be arrested in 'fake' case: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (PTI file image)

India slams OIC for remarks on sentencing Yasin Malik

Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik is escorted by police officers to a court in New Delhi. (AP Photo/Dinesh Joshi)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->