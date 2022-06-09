Fish prasadam cancellation: People from across country head back home disappointed

Unaware of the cancellation, people from the far reaches of the country thronged the venue on Tuesday night, with security staff having a hard time managing them. (Deepak Deshpande/DC)

Hyderabad: Scores of people who turned up for the fish ‘prasadam (medicine)’ at the Exhibition Grounds on Wednesday were disappointed over the event’s continued cancellation this year as well, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The medicine, believed to cure asthma and bronchial infections, was held annually by the Bathini family in Nampally on ‘mrigasirakarthi (start of monsoon)’ and attracted heavy footfall. However, it has not been held since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Unaware of the cancellation, people from the far reaches of the country thronged the venue on Tuesday night, with security staff having a hard time managing them.

Savitri Devi (65) of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh said, “I am disappointed. In 2019, I took this dose for the first time and was healthy for almost one year, without any asthma attack. It’s the third year now that we are being denied this medicine.”

Tejpal Singh (69) of Faridabad in Haryana said, “Coming all the way from Haryana, we were shocked to see this banner (of cancellation). They should at least have considered those coming from outstation.”

Kali Gujar, who had come with a group of 17 people from Rajasthan, said, “When there are no Covid-19 restrictions for any other event, then why for this? We have travelled for two days. This is a medical cause; we are here not for a fancy event. We are suffering due to an ailment and this medicine gives us relief.”

Bathini Anirudh Goud, from the organisers’ family, said, “We have been serving this medicine from 1845 and around 4 lakh people turn up each year. Because of the pandemic prevalence, the family decided not put lakhs of people at risk. So, we have cancelled it this year too.”