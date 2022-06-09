Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2022 Anti-cyclone conditi ...
Anti-cyclone conditions preventing entry of monsoon in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KMP PATNAIK
Published Jun 9, 2022, 2:06 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2022, 7:03 am IST
As a result the temperature also shot up in many parts of the state during the last two days
Vishakhapatanam: The Southwest Monsoon, which was to set in over Andhra Pradesh around June 6, has further been delayed and there’s uncertainty for next two to three days, according to IMD, Amaravati.

IMD scientist Dr. Karuna Sagar said anti-cyclone conditions were blocking the westerly winds which pushes the system further. As a result the temperature also shot up in many parts of the state during the last two days.

 

He said the monsoon is active at Chikmagalur, Bengaluru and Puducherry and is not showing any signs of moving into Rayalaseema region. He said a trough from central parts of Uttar Pradesh to Rayalaseema now runs from north Chhattisgarh to Coastal Andhra Pradesh and extends upto 1.5km above mean sea level.

The trough from east central Bay of Bengal to Southwest Bay of Bengal off Tamil Nadu coast between 3.1km and 4.5km above mean sea level persisted.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely to occur at isolated places in North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and South Coastal Andhra Pradesh till June 12.

 

Gannavaram recorded the highest temperature of 44.5 degree C, 5.3 degree above normal and Nandigama 43.5 degrees, which is 4.7 degrees above normal temperature. Kalingapatnam recorded the lowest temperature of 32.7 degrees.

Tags: southwest monsoon 2022
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


