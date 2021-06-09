Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2021 YSRC leaders’ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

YSRC leaders’ photos on Anandaiah medicine containers lead to rumpus

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2021, 2:36 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 7:35 am IST
The TDP’s official twitter handle also pointed fingers at the YSRCP leaders using their pictures on herbal medicine containers
 After the state government gave green signal, Anandaiah and his team resumed distribution of herbal concoction on Monday. (DC file photo)

TIRUPATI: Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy distributed Anandaiah herbal medicine for Covid treatment in a container with photographs of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, former Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy and the MLA himself to the people of his constituency on Monday. This stirred up a controversy with Opposition parties accusing YSRCP leaders of ‘self-promotion’ at the time of crisis and also it created a hullabaloo on social media with many netizens trolling the MLA.

After the state government gave green signal, Anandaiah and his team resumed distribution of herbal concoction on Monday. While the herbal medicine maker himself was engaged in preparing and distributing the concoction for the people of Sarvepalli constituency, his son Sridhar and Anandaiah’s followers were involved in the same at Chandragiri constituency.

 

On Monday, the ruling party MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy officially started the distribution of Anandaiah’s concoction in his constituency. The concoction supplied here was packed in containers sporting the photographs of the Chief Minister, his father and the local MLA. 

Questioning the decency of YSRCP leaders still meddling with distribution of Anandaiah medicine even after the High Court issued orders against interference, TDP politburo member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said even Bhaskar Reddy started his own distribution of Anandaiah medicine and the packets he was distributing were printed with the labels of YSRCP leaders.

 

He found fault over the decision of YSRCP leaders in fixing their pictures on Anandaiah medicine and accused the latter of creating problems for patients instead of helping with the distribution of the herbal medicine.

The TDP’s official twitter handle also pointed fingers at the YSRCP leaders using their pictures on herbal medicine containers. "Though it was announced that Anandaiah's medicine would be distributed free of cost to the people of the state, there were no records of distribution so far; but Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (YCP) distributing Anandaiah's medicine - sporting YCP stickers on it - to his constituency people is strange. The Telugu Desam Party is demanding that the government immediately distribute Anandaiah medicine free of cost to the people of the state", the TDP tweeted on its official handle.

 

Meanwhile, there was a new meme-fest on microblogging sites soon after the photos of the herbal medicine containers with YSRCP leaders’ pictures affixed on them appeared on social media platforms.

Tags: anandaiah medicine, chevireddy bhaskar reddy, anandaiah's medicine packets jagan picture, ysrc party men pictures on anandaiah's drug packets, reforms in each sector, opposition leaders, covid cases in rural areas increasing
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


