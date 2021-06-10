Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2021 Junior doctors call ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Junior doctors call off strike after talks in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 10, 2021, 12:04 am IST
Updated Jun 10, 2021, 12:04 am IST
The state government conceded their demand to provide specialist health care to the Covid-infected doctors free of cost
As the junior doctors requested the Deputy CM for an incentive/hike in stipend, the latter assured to look into the issue based on feasibility. — Representational image/DC
Vijayawada: Junior doctors including postgraduates and house surgeons called off their strike and resumed duty on Wednesday, following state government’s assurance to consider some of their demands positively.

The junior doctors were invited for talks with Minister for Health All Kali Krishna Srinivas along with Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal in the presence of Director of Medical Education (DME) Dr M. Raghavendra Rao. The government assured them to sanction Rs 25 lakh as ex-gratia/health insurance in case any doctor succumbed to Coronavirus, irrespective of any assistance by the Centre. It also assured to release an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the family of house surgeon Dr Kandikatla Rosy from ASRAM Medical College, who died of the Coronavirus recently, in next couple of days.

 

The state government conceded their demand to provide specialist health care to the Covid-infected doctors free of cost and to enhance security at all government hospitals to prevent any untoward behaviour towards the doctors. It also assured to resolve the TDS (tax deducted at source) issue regarding stipends after consulting the authorities concerned.

As the junior doctors requested the Deputy CM for an incentive/hike in stipend, the latter assured to look into the issue based on feasibility. Later, they thanked Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and all others for the timely response and called off the strike immediately and resumed work.

 

 

Tags: junior doctors call off strike andhra pradesh, health minister alla kali krishna srinivas, rs 25 lakh ex-gratia kandikatla rosy, covid infected doctors free treatment andhra pradesh, tds issue resolved junior doctors, junior doctors stipend hike assured on feasibility, jagan mohan reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


