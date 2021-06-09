Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2021 In times of Covid st ...
Nation, Current Affairs

In times of Covid stress, police offering psycho-social counseling service

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2021, 8:10 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 8:55 am IST
Covid can be treated but those who are suffering silently mentally due to fear need assurance
The initiative was to help people facing mental health issues during the critical pandemic times. (Facebook)
HYDERABAD:  As many as 253 persons availed the psycho-social counseling service started by Rachakonda police in May. The initiative was to help people facing mental health issues during the critical pandemic times. The service was launched with 14 counselors on May 10.

The police said it received 253 calls so far. Of these, 78 were of general stress, 52 were of Covid-related mental health issues, 15 were of depression, 18 were of psychological problems, nine were of suicidal tendencies, seven were of marital issues and the rest were of other reasons.

 

Police commissioner Bhagwat said, "The fear of suffering is more problematic than the actual suffering. In this period of pandemic, while many were affected by Covid19, even more were affected by a fear of contracting Covid19."

While those affected by Covid-19 can be treated, a concern is about those who are suffering silently with no easy way to share or overcome their fears. 

"Many calls were from young people in depression and were feeling low in the uncertainty caused by Covid. Be it a software employee or a student or a hawker, everyone has a certain degree of fear of the future in these Covid times," Bhagwat said.

 

Rachakonda police said those who would like to avail its psycho social counseling service can call 040-48214800 during weekdays from 9 am to 9 pm. Professional counselors will offer their advice or treatment as required.

