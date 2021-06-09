Flurry of calls for Anandaiah’s herbal medicine

The officials of many departments are so much vexed by requests that their first response has become “Ask me anything except Anandaiah’s preparation.” — Representational image

Nellore: The police and the revenue department officials apart from media persons working in Nellore city and Krishnapatnam region are increasingly under pressure from relatives and friends and acquaintances to arrange Anandaiah’s herbal mix. They are harried by calls from across the state.

“Though I knew Anandaiah, how can I ask him for the concoction every day that too when the preparation was halted for the last two weeks?” said a senior police officer. The pressure is such that police officials in Krishnapatnam and Muthukuru areas even stopped answering calls from new numbers.

Not only revenue and police, even employees of Krishnapatnam Port are flooded with requests for the preparation as it is being produced on the premises of the security academy at the port.

The officials of many departments are so much vexed by requests that their first response has become “Ask me anything except Anandaiah’s preparation.” Similar is the case with media persons, especially those working in Krishnapatnam.

With confusion still prevailing on the availability of the medicine and a few politicians making their own arrangements for making the concoction for the people in their constituencies, the general public are unsure how to secure it, in spite of the fact there is no proof of its efficacy. A person who has recovered his smell after using both allopathy and Anandaiah preparation is not sure which helped him.

With courts giving credibility to the concoction, there is a huge demand for the herbal mixture. Its efficacy will be known only after some time.