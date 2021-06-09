Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2021 DRDO invites EoI to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DRDO invites EoI to transfer technology of COVID 2-DG drug for bulk production

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2021, 12:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2021, 1:18 pm IST
According to the EoI document, applications should be submitted before June 17 through email
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose drug developed by DRDO (ANI file image)
 Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan release first batch of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose drug developed by DRDO (ANI file image)

Hyderabad: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which developed 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG), a drug used for treatment of COVID-19 patients, has called for Expression of Interest (EoI) to transfer the technology to Indian pharmaceutical industries for production.

2-DG was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of DRDO, in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

 

Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence.

Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in COVID patients.

According to the EoI document, applications should be submitted before June 17 through email.

"The EoI submitted by industries will be scrutinised by a Technical Assessment Committee (TAC). Only up to 15 industries will be given ToT on their capabilities, technical hand holding capability of DRDO and on First Come First Served Basis," it said.

 

The bidders should have a Drug license to manufacture Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) from Drug Licensing Authorities and WHO GMP (Good manufacturing Practices) certification among others.

Laboratory synthesis process for 2-DG has been developed using D-Glucose as starting material.

The synthesis process consists of conversion of D-Glucose to 2-DG through five chemical reaction steps followed by purification.

The process has been established at batch scale (100g) and pilot plant scale (500g) and necessary patents have been filed by DRDO in this regard, the Defence body said.

 

...
Tags: 2dg against covid developed by drdo launched, drdo covid drug, 2-deoxy-d-glucose, dr reddy's laboratories, institute of nuclear medicine and allied sciences
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A marshal checks the passes of motorists during COVID lockdown, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Karnataka may go for unlock in 4 to 5 phases: Minister

COVID-19 tests conduced on 28 elephants in Mudumalai Tiger reserve. (ANI)

Mudumalai reserve in Tamil Nadu tests 28 elephants for COVID-19

Users can make the correction through the CoWIN website. (By arrangement)

Now correct personal details on CoWIN vaccine certificate online

A National Health Mission (NHM) worker collects swab sample of a labourer for COVID-19 test, at a paddy field in the outskirts of Jammu, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI)

India's active COVID tally drops to 12,31,415, reports 92,596 fresh cases



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India's active COVID tally drops to 12,31,415, reports 92,596 fresh cases

A National Health Mission (NHM) worker collects swab sample of a labourer for COVID-19 test, at a paddy field in the outskirts of Jammu, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (PTI)

Indian-Americans regularly encounter discrimination in US: Survey

One in two Indian Americans reports being discriminated against in the past one year, with discrimination based on skin colour identified as the most common form of bias.(Representational Image)

Centre places order for 44 cr doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine doses to shopkeepers at a market in Bhopal, Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Delhi unlock: Markets, offices to re-open; metro services to resume with conditions

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

COVID-19 count in India lowest in 60 days

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Jharkhand Wing distribute food among needy in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham