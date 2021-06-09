Denied jabs, Gulf migrants languish back home in Telangana

NIZAMABAD: Gulf migrant workers are worried over Covid-19 vaccine slots for them in their native places in Telangana. Around 4,000 migrant workers reached their native places in north Telangana districts prior to the second wave of Covid-19. Due to the nonavailability of Covid-19 vaccines, Gulf migrant workers are unable to return to their workplaces.

Usually, Gulf migrants visit their native places once every two or three years for vacation. Based on their work rules, they stay in their native places for 2-6 months on vacation. The migrant workers, who reached composite Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar and Warangal districts, are stranded due to Covid-19 pandemic. The Gulf countries allowed the migrant workers to go back to work, only if they get Covid-19 vaccine.

There is no special category for Gulf migrant workers to get Covid-19 vaccines. It is noted that the majority of workers are under the 20 to 44 years age group. They are not covered by any special groups designated for Covid-19 vaccination drive. Shockingly, there is no private hospital facility to provide vaccines for a cost in rural areas.

Speaking to this newspaper, Abdul Khadar, a migrant worker, said he should have reached Dubai by May end. Because of not getting Covid-19 vaccine, his visa was extended twice so far, he said. “I approached medical and health officials to get the vaccination done, but in vain,” he lamented. The Telangana state government should provide a special category for Gulf migrant workers for jabs, he urged.

Meanwhile, a few Gulf migrant workers’ welfare associations are trying to provide vaccination for migrant workers. Reportedly, they approached higher-ups and requested for vaccination on priority basis for migrants. There is no employment chance for migrants in native places and they are losing opportunities in Gulf countries, the association leaders said. It is high time they were provided in north Telangana districts, they opined.