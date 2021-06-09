21-60 age group most vulnerable for Covid: Experts

The high infection rates in these age-groups are attributed to their work profile and caring for the Covid-19 patients and being at hospitals for them. — PTI

HYDERABAD: Positive cases of Covid-19 have been higher in men when compared to women and the most vulnerable age group has been 21 to 60 years in both the genders, according to reliable data.

The highest cases have been noted from 21 to 40 years with 43.5 per cent in males and 27.7 per cent in females. This age-group which is the most productive has suffered mild and serious cases also. Experts say that in the second wave, the intensive care units had more young patients than middle-aged and old patients.

The long Covid complications have been noted in these age-groups with scarring of lungs, problems in functioning of heart and extreme fatigue.

The high infection rates in these age-groups are attributed to their work profile and caring for the Covid-19 patients and being at hospitals for them. Doctors say that declining cases are only an indication that there has been maximum infection with 79.9 percent asymptomatic cases and 20.1 per cent symptomatic cases.

Those districts which are close to Maharashtra border were infected in April and they are showing a decline now but there are still districts where the numbers are double digit. Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Sangareddy, Suryapet, Vikarabad and Warangal are still having more than 50 new cases every day.

Decline in these cases further will depend on the movement of people within the state and also inter-state. This human activity allows for movement of viruses and also creates scope for emergence of new variants. Experts say that vaccination of maximum people must be achieved in the next two months to have minimum new infections in the third wave.