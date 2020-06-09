76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2020 With another record- ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With another record-breaking spike in cases, COVID-19 continues to grip India

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Jun 9, 2020, 12:24 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 12:31 pm IST
India is now the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Devotees line up outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi after the temple was reopened after the lockdown on Sunday. (PTI)
 Devotees line up outside the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi after the temple was reopened after the lockdown on Sunday. (PTI)

Even as India moves ahead with Unlock 1.0, there seems to be no respite from coronavirus, with the country recording yet another record single-day spike on Tuesday. According to Tuesday morning bulletin of the Union Health Ministry, India recorded 9,987 cases in a 24-hour period, which led to the number of cases rising to 2,66,598. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 7,466 as 266 fatalities were added to the tally in the last 24 hours.

India is now the fifth worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia and the UK, according to the Johns Hopkins University data.

 

The number of active novel coronavirus cases stands at 1,29,917, while 1,29,214 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it said. "Thus, 48.47 per cent patients have recovered so far," the ministry said.

Of the 266 new deaths reported till Tuesday morning, 109 were in Maharashtra, 62 in Delhi, 31 in Gujarat, 17 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Haryana, nine in West Bengal, eight in Uttar Pradesh, six in Rajasthan, four in Jammu and Kashmir, three in Karnataka, two each in Madhya Pradesh and Punjab and one each in Bihar and Kerala.

Out of the total 7,466 fatalities, Maharashtra tops the tally with 3,169 deaths followed by Gujarat with 1,280 deaths, Delhi with 874, Madhya Pradesh with 414, West Bengal with 405, Tamil Nadu with 286, Uttar Pradesh with 283, Rajasthan with 246 and Telangana with 137 deaths.

The death toll reached 75 in Andhra Pradesh, 64 in Karnataka and 53 in Punjab.

Jammu and Kashmir has reported 45 fatalities due to the coronavirus disease, while 39 deaths have been reported from Haryana, 31 from Bihar, 16 from Kerala, 13 from Uttarakhand, nine from Odisha and seven from Jharkhand.

Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh have registered five COVID-19 fatalities each and Assam and Chhattisgarh have recorded four deaths each so far.

Meghalaya and Ladakh have reported one COVID-19 fatality each, according to ministry data.

More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra at 88,528 followed by Tamil Nadu at 33,229, Delhi at 29,943, Gujarat at 20,545, Uttar Pradesh at 10,947, Rajasthan at 10,763 and Madhya Pradesh at 9,638, according to the Health Ministry's data updated in the morning.

The number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 8,613 in West Bengal, 5,760 in Karnataka, 5,202 in Bihar and 4,854 in Haryana.

It has risen to 4,851 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,285 in Jammu and Kashmir, 3,650 in Telangana and 2,994 in Odisha.

Punjab has reported 2,663 novel coronavirus cases so far while Assam has 2,776 cases. A total of 2,005 people have been infected by the virus in Kerala and 1,411 in Uttarakhand.

Jharkhand has registered 1,256 cases, while 1,160 cases have been reported from Chhattisgarh, 838 from Tripura, 421 from Himachal Pradesh, 330 from Goa and 317 from Chandigarh.

Manipur has 272 cases, Puducherry has 127 and Nagaland has reported 123 cases till now.

Ladakh has 103 COVID-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has 51, Mizoram has 42, Meghalaya 36 while Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 33 infections so far. Dadar and Nagar Haveli has 22 cases, while Sikkim has reported seven cases till now.

...
Tags: coronavirus (covid-19), coronavirus death toll, coronavirus testing, coronavirus cases in india, ministry of health and family welfare


