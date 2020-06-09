76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2020 Tamil Nadu follows T ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu follows Telangana to cancel Class 10 board exams; students promoted

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2020, 2:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 2:44 pm IST
The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held earlier were also cancelled.
Representational image.
 Representational image.

Chennai: The class 10 board examination in Tamil Nadu are cancelled and students are promoted, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced here on Tuesday in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exams for certain class 11 subjects, which could not be held earlier were also cancelled. Coronavirus cases were on the rise continuously in Chennai and some districts, Palaniswami said adding epidemiologists have opined that there was no scope for reduction in the spread of the pathogen in a short period of time.

 

Hence, considering the representation of parents and the present trend of virus spread, the board examinations scheduled to be held from June 15 for class 10 and for subjects that could not be conducted for class 11 are fully cancelled and students are declared promoted, he said

...
Tags: 10th boards exam, tamil nadu education department, chief minister edappadi k palainiswami, coronavirus in tamil nadu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


