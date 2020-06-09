77th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

267,614

10,770

Recovered

129,226

5,191

Deaths

7,481

261

Maharashtra88529409753169 Tamil Nadu3322917527289 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20574189641249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5760251964 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4813272075 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala200681417 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation, Current Affairs

Mumbai covid cases surpass Wuhan, corona positive tally crosses 51K

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2020, 11:58 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 11:58 pm IST
The first coronavirus patient was found in the city on March 11 and the first death due to the COVID-19 was reported on March 17
Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. PTI photo
 Commuters, not adhering to social distancing norm, board a bus during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. PTI photo

Mumbai: Mumbai surpassed Wuhan in the number of coronavirus cases. COVID-19 cases in the country's financial capital crossed the 51,000 mark on Tuesday. With this, Mumbai is ahead of Wuhan by 700 cases. Only last week, Maharashtra's covid infection had crossed that of China. Some 1760 people have succumbed to the virus so far.

Ninety days after the first coronavirus positive patient was found in Mumbai, the number of cases in Maharashtra capital city crossed 50,000 on Tuesday while the death toll went up too.

 

The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai had crossed 10,000 on May 6 and 25,000 on May 21.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release that 1,015 new coronavirus patients were detected on Tuesday, taking the tally of cases to 50,878.

The death toll due to the pandemic in Maharashtra's capital increased to 1,758 with 58 deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

904 patients were discharged from hospitals during this period, taking the number of recovered patients in the city to 22,942.

According to the BMC, the city has 26,178 active patients while 690 new suspected patients have been admitted to various hospitals.

The first coronavirus patient was found in the city on March 11 and the first death due to the COVID-19 was reported on March 17.

Of 58 patients who died in the city since Monday evening, 47 were suffering from various co-morbidities or existing health conditions.

The civic body also claimed that it has carried out 2,33,570 coronavirus tests so far.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city between June 1-8 was 3 per cent, but in three civic wards in Western suburbs (P-north, R-north and R-south) the growth rate was over 5 per cent, the BMC said.

Four civic wards (K-East, L, S and P-North) have reported over 1,500 COVID-19 cases each while wards A, B, C and R-north have reported less than 500 COVID-19 cases.

At present, 4,071 buildings have been sealed. There are 775 containment zones in slums and chawls.

Tags: coronavirus in mumbai, coronavirus in maharashtra, coronavirus cases in india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


