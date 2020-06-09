76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2020 Delhi L-G overrules ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Delhi L-G overrules Kejriwal government's decision to only treat Delhi COVID patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE | SANJAY KAW AND SHASHI BHUSHAN
Published Jun 9, 2020, 11:22 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 11:27 am IST
Baijal directed the Delhi government to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds of not being a resident.
Anil Baijal , lieutenant governor of Delhi. (PTI)
 Anil Baijal , lieutenant governor of Delhi. (PTI)

NEW DELHI: Delhi lieutenant- governor (L-G) Anil Baijal on Monday overruled chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s decision that only bonafide residents of the national capital will get treated for novel coronavirus in hospitals run by the AAP government in Delhi.

Everyone will be treated in Delhi, Baijal said, stating in an order that treatment “should not be denied to any patient on grounds of being a non-resident”.
In his capacity as the chairperson of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baijal directed the Delhi government to ensure that treatment is not denied to any patient on grounds of not being a resident.

 

Reacting to the L-G’s order, Kejriwal tweeted, “L-G’s order has created a huge problem and challenge for the people of Delhi.” The final decision on providing treatment to outsiders in the Delhi-government-run hospitals rests with the L-G as he heads the DDMA, while the CM serves as his deputy on the committee.

The DDMA’s meeting on Monday, in which the decision was taken, was attended by deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on behalf of Kejriwal. On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced that hospitals run by his government and private players will treat only Delhi’s registered residents during the pandemic.

While addressing media, he had said that hospitals under the Centre would continue to operate as per the Central government’s directions. His decision had attracted a lot of criticism.

Baijal’s decision to overrule the chief minister is expected to bring relief to patients and their families who live in Delhi but are not its registered voters.

Welcoming his decision, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir said, “Excellent step by L-G to overrule Delhi Govt’s idiotic order of not treating patients from other states! India is ONE and we have to fight this pandemic together!”

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Delhi, with over 1,000 fresh ones emerging daily, Mr Sisodia said that a meeting of the DDMA will be held on Tuesday to discuss whether community spread is occurring in Delhi.

“A meeting of State Disaster Management Authority will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) on COVID-19 situation and to discuss whether there is community spread. If participant experts say there is community spread in Delhi, our strategy will change. I’ll participate in meeting,” Sisodia said.

...
Tags: delhi deputy cm manish sisodia, arvind kejriwal government, anil baijal, coronavirus in delhi, coronavirus (covid-19)
Location: India, Delhi, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Representational image

NREGA most effective to tackle economic distress from pandemic: Opposition

File photo

Tirupati Laddu Prasadam back in counters atop Tirumala; TTD resumes sales

A child reacts as a healthworker collects swab sample for Covid19 test in Chennai. PTI photo

After Telangana, calls to scrap Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu

Healthcare workers check the blood pressure of a sanitary worker during a free health checkup camp in Vijayawada. PTI photo

AP Govt to rope in volunteers for door-to-door campaign on COVID-19 awareness



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad's tech colleges tell lecturers to take a test to keep their job

Representational image (Twitter)

After Telangana, calls to scrap Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu

A child reacts as a healthworker collects swab sample for Covid19 test in Chennai. PTI photo

AP Govt to rope in volunteers for door-to-door campaign on COVID-19 awareness

Healthcare workers check the blood pressure of a sanitary worker during a free health checkup camp in Vijayawada. PTI photo

Bihar's Sushil Kumar Modi urges Centre to amend inter-state law to help labourers

File image of Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi.

COVID-19 pandemic: India zooms past Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

The latest figures.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham