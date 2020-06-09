AP Govt to rope in volunteers for door-to-door campaign on COVID-19 awareness

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday. The state health department in its bulletin said the state has registered a total of 3,843 Coronavirus infections of whom 1,381 are in hospital and 2,387 discharged. With no case of fresh death reported, the toll remains at 75.

Of 154 new cases, 125 were from local persons while one was a foreign returnee and 28 were those who returned from other states. So far, 132 foreign returnees have tested positive, as also 838 who returned from other states.

Twelve cases in Kadapa district took the total to 226. Among the new infections, nine were Gulf returnees and three from Navabupeta of Mylavaram mandal. Eighteen Covid-19 patients were discharged on Monday alone.

In Nellore district, eight cases were reported from Sangam, Chejerla, Seetharamapuram, Chittamur and Ogili mandals. A person hailing from Hyderabad tested positive. Of the total 128 cases, 109 have been discharged. The toll stands at five.

In Prakasam district, three new Coronavirus infections were reported and the total stands at 127 and active cases at 43. The new cases were reported from Pandillapalli and Podili mandals.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felt the need to take up an intense campaign to educate people on where to go for testing and where to reach for medicare if tested positive. He said measures should be taken to instil confidence among the people.

While reviewing the preventive measures for Covid-19 with senior government officials here, the CM said that apart from bringing about awareness, they need to provide basis amenities for the benefit of people to go for testing and to take medical care.

He instructed the officials to take up door-to-door campaign and rope in volunteers also on how whom to approach in case symptoms of Covid-19 were found. He asked them to take up such aggressive campaign for two to three weeks and felt the need to avail the services of Asha workers, ANMs and others.

The CM directed the officials to take steps to avoid waiting of people at inter-state borders for a long time and asked them to less stress on mortality rate due to Coronavirus infection. He asked for filling up vacancies in health and medical department by issuing notification immediately.