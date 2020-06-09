76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2020 AP Govt to rope in v ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP Govt to rope in volunteers for door-to-door campaign on COVID-19 awareness

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SAMPATH G SAMARITAN
Published Jun 9, 2020, 11:03 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 11:03 am IST
CM YS Jagan proposed intense campaign to educate people on where to go for testing and where to reach for medicare if tested positive
Healthcare workers check the blood pressure of a sanitary worker during a free health checkup camp in Vijayawada. PTI photo
  Healthcare workers check the blood pressure of a sanitary worker during a free health checkup camp in Vijayawada. PTI photo

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has recorded 154 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 10 am on Monday. The state health department in its bulletin said the state has registered a total of 3,843 Coronavirus infections of whom 1,381 are in hospital and 2,387 discharged. With no case of fresh death reported, the toll remains at 75.

Of 154 new cases, 125 were from local persons while one was a foreign returnee and 28 were those who returned from other states. So far, 132 foreign returnees have tested positive, as also 838 who returned from other states.

 

Twelve cases in Kadapa district took the total to 226. Among the new infections, nine were Gulf returnees and three from Navabupeta of Mylavaram mandal. Eighteen Covid-19 patients were discharged on Monday alone.
In Nellore district, eight cases were reported from Sangam, Chejerla, Seetharamapuram, Chittamur and Ogili mandals. A person hailing from Hyderabad tested positive. Of the total 128 cases, 109 have been discharged. The toll stands at five.

In Prakasam district, three new Coronavirus infections were reported and the total stands at 127 and active cases at 43. The new cases were reported from Pandillapalli and Podili mandals.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy felt the need to take up an intense campaign to educate people on where to go for testing and where to reach for medicare if tested positive. He said measures should be taken to instil confidence among the people.

While reviewing the preventive measures for Covid-19 with senior government officials here, the CM said that apart from bringing about awareness, they need to provide basis amenities for the benefit of people to go for testing and to take medical care.

He instructed the officials to take up door-to-door campaign and rope in volunteers also on how whom to approach in case symptoms of Covid-19 were found. He asked them to take up such aggressive campaign for two to three weeks and felt the need to avail the services of Asha workers, ANMs and others.

The CM directed the officials to take steps to avoid waiting of people at inter-state borders for a long time and asked them to less stress on mortality rate due to Coronavirus infection. He asked for filling up vacancies in health and medical department by issuing notification immediately.

...
Tags: coronavirus in ap, chief minister ys jagan mohan reddy, door to door campaig on coronavirus
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Representational image

NREGA most effective to tackle economic distress from pandemic: Opposition

File photo

Tirupati Laddu Prasadam back in counters atop Tirumala; TTD resumes sales

A child reacts as a healthworker collects swab sample for Covid19 test in Chennai. PTI photo

After Telangana, calls to scrap Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu

Anil Baijal , lieutenant governor of Delhi. (PTI)

Delhi L-G overrules Kejriwal government's decision to only treat Delhi COVID patients



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
 

Dear Swiggy, when can I have my swig in the South?

While liquor outlets have opened in most places in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Kerala is still holding out. The state, whose largest source of revenue is alcohol sales, has exercised restraint in opening up its state-owned Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets, cautious about triggering a setback to its successfully continuing fight against COVID-19, as people would inevitably crowd the wine shops
 

Don’t let Big Tech turn the world into a China, Noam Chomsky warns

Noam Chomsky speaking at the International Forum for Emancipation and Equality in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 12, 2015. The conference was organized by the Argentinian Ministry of Culture of the Nation through the Secretariat of Strategic Coordination for National Thought. (Photo | Wikimedia Commons - Augusto Starita)
 

No one wants a boring basement concert, so musicians take avatars on gaming platforms

n this file photo 11-year-old Ansel plays Fortnite featuring Travis Scott Presents: Astronomical on April 23, 2020 in South Pasadena, California. With concerts on hold to halt coronavirus spread, the gaming world is increasingly catering to music lovers, with artists becoming animated performers in virtual realms to the trippy delight of millions. (Photo | AFP)
 

Taiwan has just 65 active, 440 total COVID-19 cases despite proximity to China. How?

In this image made from a video, Taiwan's Health Minister Chen Shih-chung speaks of the country's successful model in combating COVID-19 at a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Taiwan. The minister, a doctor and former director of Taipei Medical University, held daily briefings, keeping the public informed and aware. With an approval rating of 91%, he has become the country’s most popular politician, even more than President Tsai ing-wen. (Photo | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad's tech colleges tell lecturers to take a test to keep their job

Representational image (Twitter)

After Telangana, calls to scrap Class 10 exams in Tamil Nadu

A child reacts as a healthworker collects swab sample for Covid19 test in Chennai. PTI photo

Bihar's Sushil Kumar Modi urges Centre to amend inter-state law to help labourers

File image of Bihar deputy CM Sushil Modi.

COVID-19 pandemic: India zooms past Italy to become sixth worst-hit country

The latest figures.

Stop suppressing Covid-19 facts, High Court tells TRS regime

A street vendor poses as he arranges face masks to sell on the roadside as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham