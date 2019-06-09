Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Current Affairs

Two cases of violence in Madhya Pradesh over water tiff

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:21 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 1:21 am IST
In Indore, a posh colony witnessed a violent clash between two groups over water, leading to injuries to two men, the police said.
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh’s water crisis, caused by prevailing intense heat wave conditions, seems to be getting worse.

A youth, identified as Dharmendra Sharma, was attacked with baseball bats by some people in a locality in district headquarters of Gwalior, over a water dispute.

 

He sustained grave head injuries and was battling for his life in a local hospital, police said on Saturday.

This was the second such incident witnessed in the city in the last two days.

Earlier, the driver of a water tanker was attacked by locals for ‘overlooking’ their area while supplying water in the locality.

State home minister Bala Bachhan, however, said the situation was not as grave as it was being projected.

The state home department has directed the local police to escort water tankers in their respective areas in the wake of breaking out of ‘water war’ at several places.

Rural areas in parched Bundelkhand in MP have also been reeling under acute water crisis.

Reports reaching from different parts of Bundelkhand said tube wells and other traditional water sources such as ponds and streams in many villages have dried up leading to acute water crisis in the areas.

People were seen staging demonstration in front of their respective municipality bodies at several places in the state demanding supply of water to their areas.

Meanwhile, BJP legislature party leader Gopal Bhargav on Saturday demanded the state government to close down the swimming pools in hotels, and prohibit citizens to wash their cars from municipality supplied water.

Tags: heat wave


