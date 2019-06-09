TRS bags 32 zilla parishad chief posts

Hyderabad: The TRS won all the 32 zilla parishad chairpersons seats in the local bodies’ elections on Friday, but the stand-out feature was the party securing the victory of 14 women candidates.

This amounts to about 44 per cent of the total posts, which will now be occupied by women. Another 10 women candidates were elected vice-chairpersons.

The TRS also nominated 17 candidates from the BCs, SCs and STs communities for the 32 ZP chairpersons posts.

The party gave priority to those who had played a key role in the Telangana statehood agitation while nominating candidates for the ZP polls. The party also bagged all 32 posts of vice-chairpersons in the 32 zilla parishads.

The TRS victory was assured after the sweep of the mandal and zilla parishad territorial committee elections last week. In some districts, the TRS needed the help of independents to cross the mark. The Congress and the BJP drew a blank.

The TRS last week won 449 of the 538 ZPTCs including all seats in six districts.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday congratulated the newly-elected members for their unprecedented win. He thanked the TRS activists and leaders who strove for the victory.