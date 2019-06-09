Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2019 TRS bags 32 zilla pa ...
Nation, Current Affairs

TRS bags 32 zilla parishad chief posts

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 12:44 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 12:44 am IST
This amounts to about 44 per cent of the total posts, which will now be occupied by women.
K. Chandrashekhar Rao
 K. Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The TRS won all the 32 zilla parishad chairpersons seats in the local bodies’ elections on Friday, but the stand-out feature was the party securing the victory of 14 women candidates.

This amounts to about 44 per cent of the total posts, which will now be occupied by women. Another 10 women candidates were elected vice-chairpersons.

 

The TRS also nominated 17 candidates from the BCs, SCs and STs communities for the 32 ZP chairpersons posts.

The party gave priority to those who had played a key role in the Telangana statehood agitation while nominating candidates for the ZP polls. The party also bagged all 32 posts of vice-chairpersons in the 32 zilla parishads.

The TRS victory was assured after the sweep of the mandal and zilla parishad territorial committee elections last week. In some districts, the TRS needed the help of independents to cross the mark. The Congress and the BJP drew a blank.

The TRS last week won 449 of the 538 ZPTCs including all seats in six districts.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday congratulated the newly-elected members for their unprecedented win. He thanked the TRS activists and leaders who strove for the victory.

...
Tags: k. chandrashekhar rao, zilla parishad election
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Related Stories

KCR says ZP poll win a victory of Telangana people

Latest From Nation

C.R. Saraswathi

Advocate General issues notice to AMMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Hyderabad: Top cop with A social conscience

Cochin Cancer Research Centre

Patients happy with CCRC, but want it to grow

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

Goa airport operations briefly shut after fire mishap



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
 

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

The facility will be called ‘Young Leaders’ Training Wing’. (Photo: For representational purpose)
 

Toyota Glanza G vs V: major differences

The G variant gets guidelines whereas the V variant comes with LED DRLs.
 

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

According to NASA, it will send the first woman and next man to step foot on the moon in 2024. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

But while the live action “Aladdin” does succeed in rectifying some aspects of Hollywood’s long history of stereotyping and whitewashing Middle Easterners, it still leaves much to be desired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Journalist charged for objectionable post against Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

Patel, who was named in the airline seat scam case, is accused of facilitating the dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Railways to provide massage service in 39 trains for Rs 100

This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, a railway official said today. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu man cheats 5 sisters of Rs 84 lakh in pretext of getting higher profits

After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly instalments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint. (Photo: Representational)

Delhi doctor detained by Kanpur police during probe in kidney racket

Eight people, including the racket's alleged kingpin Gaurav Mishra, have been arrested in the case till now. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham