Nation, Current Affairs

PM Narendra Modi avoids Sabarimala row

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 1:43 am IST
Narendra Modi
 Narendra Modi

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided the controversial Sabarimala issue during his address to the ‘Abhinandan Sabha’ organised by the BJP at Guruvayur on Saturday. The BJP cadres had hoped that Mr Modi would hint at the NDA government’s plan to solve the Sabarimala dispute which had raged during the Lok Sabha election campaign in the state.

He spoke of the ways to counter the fresh Nipah case in the state and said that the union government was with the state government to counter the deadly virus attack. Both the governments would work together to overcome the scare created by the virus in Ernakulam, Thrissur and Idukki districts, he said. “The crucial thing to eliminate the virus is to follow the instructions on hygiene and prevention that have already been given by doctors and experts,” he said.

 

Tags: sabarimala
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


