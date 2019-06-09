Cricket World Cup 2019

PM Modi to visit Tirumala temple today

Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Modi will address about 5,000 party workers for 30 minutes at a ‘Vijayotsava Sabha’ to be held in the vicinity of the airport.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Tirupati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Tirupati on Sunday evening. The PM is on a thanksgiving trip to the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala after the stunning victory of the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

According to the tentative programme schedule, the Prime Minister, who will a flight from Colombo airport at 3 pm on Sunday, will reach Tirupati airport by 4.30 pm.

 

The Prime Minister will reach Tirumala by 6 pm. He will offer worship to Lord Venkateswara at the shrine up to 7.15 pm and return to the airport to board a flight to New Delhi by 8.10 pm.

District collector Narayan Bharat Gupta and joint collector P.S. Girisha on Satureday reviewed the arrangements being made at Tirupati and Tirumala for the PM's visit. Security has been beefed up for Modi's visit.

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are also expected to visit the city earlier in the day.

...
