Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP) ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS LIVE; Chahal dismisses Warner
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2019 Payal Tadvi suicide ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Payal Tadvi suicide case: NCST asks Mumbai police officials to expedite probe

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 8:15 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
The team, led by NCST chairman Nand Kumar Sai, also met Tadvi's family Saturday.
Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22. (Photo: File)
 Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: A National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) team has met top Mumbai Police officials and the management of the BYL Nair Hospital regarding the Payal Tadvi suicide case and demanded that the probe into the matter be expedited.

The team, led by NCST chairman Nand Kumar Sai, also met Tadvi's family Saturday. "The NCST has demanded that the probe by the Crime Branch into the case be completed as soon as possible... Even the post-mortem report has not been released yet," Sai told PTI on Sunday. "It's not clear yet whether it's suicide or murder. The matter is under investigation. Let the post-mortem report come out," he added.

 

Tadvi, 26, a second-year gynaecology student of TN Topiwala National Medical College, allegedly committed suicide in her hostel room on May 22. Her family alleged that three of her seniors at the BYL Nair Hospital, to which the medical college is attached, taunted and hurled casteist slurs at her as she belonged to a Scheduled Tribe.

The accused have been booked under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Anti-Ragging Act, IT Act and Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code. Tadvi had secured admission in a state-run medical college and hospital in Mumbai last year in a reserved category seat.

...
Tags: national commission for scheduled tribes, dr payal tadvi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

During a live chat with people on Facebook from his office in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar noted that the public used to like when PM Modi, during his poll campaign and rallies, said his government would enter the houses of enemies and kill them. (Photo: File)

Not Pak, you did it in Kashmir: Pawar on PM's 'hitting enemy in his home' remark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
 

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Not Pak, you did it in Kashmir: Pawar on PM's 'hitting enemy in his home' remark

During a live chat with people on Facebook from his office in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar noted that the public used to like when PM Modi, during his poll campaign and rallies, said his government would enter the houses of enemies and kill them. (Photo: File)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

IAF Mi-17 crash: Probe in final stage, 2 officers likely to face court martial

The final report in this regard would be disclosed after the culmination of investigation. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham