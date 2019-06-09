Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2019 Monsoon enters Keral ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Monsoon enters Kerala, to hit Telangana by June 15

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Jun 9, 2019, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 12:54 am IST
IMD says rain in city, state not monsoon showers, but due to thunderstorm activity.
The sea was rough and turbulent ahead of the south-west monsoon. It took a heavy toll on Fort Kochi beach with the seawater entering the walkway and playing area on Saturday. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
 The sea was rough and turbulent ahead of the south-west monsoon. It took a heavy toll on Fort Kochi beach with the seawater entering the walkway and playing area on Saturday. (Photo: SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

Hyderabad: Eight days after its June 1 schedule, the south-west monsoon has finally entered Kerala, as confirmed by the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Skymet Weather said all criteria indicating the onset of the monsoon were met on June 7. And while Skymet had predicted the onset date to be June 7, the IMD had predicted the onset to occur on June 8.

 

Accordingly, Telangana state and Andhra Pradesh can expect to receive the monsoon by June 15, with a margin of error of two days.

IMD Hyderabad director Y.K. Reddy said, “The southwest monsoon will advance into Telangana state and coastal Andhra Pradesh by June 15 and cover the state in 24 hours thereafter — versus the usual 48-72 hours that it takes to cover the state after entry.

Its progress, however, depends on various parameters, primarily the intensity of the Arabian Sea winds.”

The IMD further stated that the rain registered in the city and the rest of the state were not monsoon showers but the result of the thunderstorm activity that had previously been forecast by the weather department. Mr Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather, however, claimed that the monsoon has had a “weak onset” and is therefore expected to move “sluggishly”.

The onset of the monsoon was announced after calculating certain parameters like minimum temperatures over northwest India, pre-monsoon rainfall peaking over the peninsula, Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) over the South China Sea and the southwest Pacific, lower tropospheric zonal wind over the southeast Indian Ocean, wind in the upper troposphere over the east equatorial Indian Ocean, and OLR over the southwest Pacific.

The IMD has maintained monsoon will be normal for 2019. The delay in monsoon has no co-relation to the overall quantum of the rainfall.

...
Tags: indian meteorological department (imd)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

C.R. Saraswathi

Advocate General issues notice to AMMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Hyderabad: Top cop with A social conscience

Cochin Cancer Research Centre

Patients happy with CCRC, but want it to grow

The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft. (Photo: ANI)

Goa airport operations briefly shut after fire mishap



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
 

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

The facility will be called ‘Young Leaders’ Training Wing’. (Photo: For representational purpose)
 

Toyota Glanza G vs V: major differences

The G variant gets guidelines whereas the V variant comes with LED DRLs.
 

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

According to NASA, it will send the first woman and next man to step foot on the moon in 2024. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

But while the live action “Aladdin” does succeed in rectifying some aspects of Hollywood’s long history of stereotyping and whitewashing Middle Easterners, it still leaves much to be desired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED asks Chanda Kochhar to depose

Chanda Kochhar

Journalist charged for objectionable post against Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

Patel, who was named in the airline seat scam case, is accused of facilitating the dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Railways to provide massage service in 39 trains for Rs 100

This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, a railway official said today. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu man cheats 5 sisters of Rs 84 lakh in pretext of getting higher profits

After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly instalments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham