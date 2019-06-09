Cricket World Cup 2019

KT Rama Rao defends merging Congress MLAs with TRS

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.A. ISHAQUI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 1:03 am IST
Speaker acted as per Constitution, says TRS leader.
 KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday, justifying the action of merging the Congress legislators with the TRS in the Assembly, said that Speaker P. Srinivas Reddy had acted as per the Constitution.

While addressing a press conference after the party bagged all 32 zilla parishad chairpersons in the state, he pointed out that the Constitution empowered the Speaker to merge a group if two-thirds of the members of the party in the House sought the merger.

 

Ridiculing the criticism of the Congress against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of encouraging defections, he alleged that the Congress was adopting dual standards as far as defections were concerned.  “What kind of attitude is this that when the Congress does the same thing in its regime it is good, but when the TRS allows some Congress members to join the TRS as per their desire, then it is wrong?” he asked.

He asked the Congress leaders why they had  not questioned when 10 TRS MLAs were taken into the Congress in 2004 and also why they stayed silent when the Telugu Desam took 23 YSR Congress MLAs into the party in AP after the 2014 elections.

Mr Rama Rao said that the people of the state did not want the Opposition in the state and that was why they had been giving the mandate to the TRS in every election in the state.

