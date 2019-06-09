Cricket World Cup 2019

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 7:10 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 7:10 pm IST
‘Widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls are expected at isolated spaces on June 9,’ IMD has raised an orange alert.
IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)
Kozhikode: Parts of Kozhikode received heavy rainfall on Sunday after southwest monsoon made its onset in the coastal state on Saturday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert in Kerala, stating that "widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls are expected at isolated spaces on June 9". The conditions are likely to be the same till Thursday.

 

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again.

Orange alert calls for staying prepared while the yellow alert calls for staying updated.

