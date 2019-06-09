Join Ayushman Bharat, PM urges Kerala

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the state government to join the Union government’s flagship project, Ayushman Bharat, introduced in 2018 to give medical insurance coverage up to Rs 5 lakh per annum for the poor families across India.

Addressing the ‘Abhinandan Sabha’ organised by the BJP at the temple town of Guruvayur on Saturday, he said that the ruling LDF government had taken a decision not to be a part of the mega scheme introduced by his government to help the poor.

“For the treatment of severe illnesses, the poor in this country have to sell their houses, land and incur huge debts,” he said.