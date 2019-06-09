Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP) ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS LIVE; Australia need 353 to win
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2019 IAF Mi-17 crash: Pro ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IAF Mi-17 crash: Probe in final stage, 2 officers likely to face court martial

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 6:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 6:37 pm IST
Six IAF personnel on board and a civilian on the ground had lost their lives in the crash.
The final report in this regard would be disclosed after the culmination of investigation. (Photo: ANI)
  The final report in this regard would be disclosed after the culmination of investigation. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force's (IAF) investigation into the crash of its Mi-17V5 chopper near Srinagar on February 27 is in the final stage and two officers are likely to be court-martialed for the lapse.

On February 27 morning when Pakistan counter-attacked in response to the Balakot air strikes, an IAF Mi-17 chopper crashed over Budgam near Srinagar killing all six of its occupants. It is emerging that the chopper was hit by own air defence system SPYDER deployed in Srinagar. The final report in this regard would be disclosed after the culmination of investigation.

 

"The Court of Inquiry helmed by Air Commodore-rank officer had concluded its probe but it has been reconvened now as the accused officers want to call more witnesses," government sources told ANI.

As per the findings of the Court of Inquiry, two offices are likely to face court martial for lapse which led to the crash of the chopper, sources said.

The top brass of the Air Force and the government are of the view that strictest punishment should be meted out to personnel who are found guilty.

Sources said it is also emerging that probably the officers handling air defence responsibilities at the Srinagar air base mistook the chopper returning midway from a mission as an incoming missile towards the base.

On February 27, a Mi-17 V-5 chopper of the Srinagar-based 154 Helicopter Unit crashed within 10 minutes of taking off even as a dogfight raged over 100 km away between intruding Pakistani jets and the IAF, in which Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was involved. Six IAF personnel on board and a civilian on the ground had lost their lives in the crash.

The court of inquiry was also delayed to some extent as the black box of the chopper was stolen by the villagers in Budgam where some of the hostile elements had also reportedly pelted stones at military vehicles after the crash.

...
Tags: iaf aircraft, air force
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

During a live chat with people on Facebook from his office in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar noted that the public used to like when PM Modi, during his poll campaign and rallies, said his government would enter the houses of enemies and kill them. (Photo: File)

Not Pak, you did it in Kashmir: Pawar on PM's 'hitting enemy in his home' remark



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
 

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

As severe drought hits several parts, Centre convenes meeting of states on June 11

Since water is essentially state subject, the Centre has very little to do on its own but can extend help to the states by coordinating on interstate issues. (Photos: ANI)

J&K Guv conducts aerial survey of Amarnath yatra route

Malik expressed satisfaction upon the pace of ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks. (Photo: File)

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa

News Digest: A sharp, speedy recap of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)

Nirmala Sitharaman to hold first pre-budget meet with farm groups on Tuesday

The move largely benefited the lower income group whereby individuals with income up to Rs 5 lakh have to pay no taxes. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham