Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2019 Govt ignores collegi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Govt ignores collegium advice, picks Ravi Shanker Jha as MP CJ

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 1:18 am IST
The top court collegium had on May 10, 2019, recommended the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC.
Justice Jha will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on June 10, after incumbent Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth relinquishes office on June 9.
 Justice Jha will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on June 10, after incumbent Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth relinquishes office on June 9.

New Delhi: The Centre has disregarded the collegium recommendation for the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court and instead appointed Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice. Justice Jha will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on June 10, after incumbent Chief Justice  Sanjay Kumar Seth relinquishes  office on June 9.

The notification issued on June 7 said that Justice Jha would perform the duties of the Chief Justice of the high court  from June 10, 2019, after incumbent  Chief Justice Seth  demits the office.  The top court collegium had on May 10, 2019, recommended the appointment of Justice  Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC. The collegium resolution read, “Justice Kureshi is suitable in all respects for being appointed  as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC.

 

...
Tags: justice ravi shanker jha


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

A batch of girls from a remote village meets their teacher appointed by corporate house Ashok Leyland in Belpatti school near Hosur. (Photo: DC)

Student-teacher ratio gets fillip in backward Krishnagiri

C.R. Saraswathi

Advocate General issues notice to AMMK spokesperson CR Saraswathi

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat.

Hyderabad: Top cop with A social conscience

Cochin Cancer Research Centre

Patients happy with CCRC, but want it to grow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shama Sikander in bikini mood or philosophical mood? Find out here

Shama Sikander. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Watch: People in Udupi try 'frog wedding' to appease rain God

The wedding ritual began by catching hold of a male and a female frog from two different villages. (Photo: ANI)
 

Army soldiers to be trained to become officers

The facility will be called ‘Young Leaders’ Training Wing’. (Photo: For representational purpose)
 

Toyota Glanza G vs V: major differences

The G variant gets guidelines whereas the V variant comes with LED DRLs.
 

Trump calls moon 'part of Mars', asks NASA to focus on 'bigger things'

According to NASA, it will send the first woman and next man to step foot on the moon in 2024. (Photo: Representational I File)
 

Hollywood stereotyping rampant in new ‘Aladdin’ movie

But while the live action “Aladdin” does succeed in rectifying some aspects of Hollywood’s long history of stereotyping and whitewashing Middle Easterners, it still leaves much to be desired. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

ED asks Chanda Kochhar to depose

Chanda Kochhar

Journalist charged for objectionable post against Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: File)

ED issues second summons to former Aviation Minister Praful Patel

Patel, who was named in the airline seat scam case, is accused of facilitating the dispersal of profit making routes of Air India to private airlines using his contacts. (Photo: ANI)

Indian Railways to provide massage service in 39 trains for Rs 100

This facility will be made available in 39 trains departing from Indore, a railway official said today. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu man cheats 5 sisters of Rs 84 lakh in pretext of getting higher profits

After gaining their trust, the accused stopped paying monthly instalments following which the disabled woman lodged a complaint. (Photo: Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham