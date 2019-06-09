Govt ignores collegium advice, picks Ravi Shanker Jha as MP CJ

Justice Jha will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on June 10, after incumbent Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth relinquishes office on June 9.

New Delhi: The Centre has disregarded the collegium recommendation for the appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh high court and instead appointed Justice Ravi Shanker Jha as the acting Chief Justice. Justice Jha will take over as the acting Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh high court on June 10, after incumbent Chief Justice Sanjay Kumar Seth relinquishes office on June 9.

The notification issued on June 7 said that Justice Jha would perform the duties of the Chief Justice of the high court from June 10, 2019, after incumbent Chief Justice Seth demits the office. The top court collegium had on May 10, 2019, recommended the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC. The collegium resolution read, “Justice Kureshi is suitable in all respects for being appointed as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh HC.