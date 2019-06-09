Congress fighting PM’s poisonous campaign: Rahul Gandhi

Wayanad: Stepping up his attack on the Prime Minister on the second day of his visit to Wayanad, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha election campaign was filled with “lies, poison and hatred”, but his party stood for truth, love and affection.

Mr Gandhi, who is in his constituency on a thanksgiving three-day visit after being elected to the Lok Sabha, addressed party workers at Kalpetta, Kambalakkad, Panamaram, Mananthavady Pulpally and Sulthan Bathery.

A large number of Congress-led United Democratic Front workers, women and children thronged the route in all the places in the six receptions addressed by Mr Gandhi, on the second day of the visit.

Launching a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Mr Gandhi said Modi “uses hatred, anger and lies”, which are his “weapons”.

The Congress will continue to fight the “worst sentiments” the Prime Minister represents, he said.

“At the national level, we are fighting poison. Mr Modi’s campaign was filled with lies, poison, hatred and divided the people of the country. He used lies in the election.... Congress stood for truth, love and affection,” Mr Gandhi said addressing the crowd at Kalpetta.

Bathery, the last roadshow of the day, saw the maximum participation with people waiting to catch a glimpse of their MP, for whom they had given a massive majority.

“My doors will be open for all, regardless of any ideology or political affiliation”, he said.

At Bathery also, Gandhi hit out at the Prime Minister, saying his party was fighting Modi’s “poisonous” campaign.

“We are fighting the poisonous campaign of Mr Modi. He might have all the institutions, channels, media, all the money in the world, all the rich business men. But we have truth by our side”.