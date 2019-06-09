Cricket World Cup 2019

-
-
-
-,
-
-,
-
-
-
 LIVE !  :  Dhawan and Kohli are yet to register a big score in the mega-event. The Indian batting line-up will also consist of KL Rahul, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. India will be hoping to post a competitive score on the board while Pat Cummins and Mitchell starc will be hoping to curb India from doing so. (Photo:AFP) ICC CWC'19: IND vs AUS LIVE; Australia need 353 to win
 
Nation Current Affairs 09 Jun 2019 Bengal police stop B ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Bengal police stop BJP leaders from taking bodies of workers to party office

ANI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 7:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 7:48 pm IST
BJP MP from Hooghly, has threatened that the last rites will be done on the roads if the police don't allow them to move forward.
The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)
 The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas. (Photo: ANI)

Basirhat: Security forces on Sunday stopped BJP leaders here while they were taking the remains of the deceased workers to the party office following which they started raising slogans against the state government.

BJP general secretary Rahul Sinha said: "I have spoken to Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi, who has assured me that he will speak to senior officials. Police couldn't prevent the murders and are now stopping us from cremating the bodies."

 

"We have been stopped at three places. I have already assured that there will be no marches. We will peacefully take the bodies to the party office so that others can pay their tribute before their cremation at the designated place," said Sinha.

He also said that they are ready to proceed to the party office even in a police cordon, but stopping them like this was unacceptable.

"We are also ready to proceed further under police cordon. What kind of rule is this? Democracy is being strangulated in this state," added Sinha.

Locket Chatterjee, BJP MP from Hooghly, has threatened that the last rites will be done on the roads if the police don't allow them to move forward.

"Families of the deceased want to take the bodies to the party office but the state police are stopping us. If the police don't allow us to move to the office with bodies, then the last rites will be performed on the road," she said.

Four workers of the BJP were shot dead by members of the TMC in Basirhat's Sandeshkhali area, BJP leader Mukul Roy has alleged.

The deaths took place on Saturday during a clash between workers of the two parties in the city of North 24 Parganas.

Violence broke out after TMC workers allegedly removed the flags with the BJP's 'lotus' symbol from a building here.

...
Tags: bengal police, mukul roy, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Basirhat


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

During a live chat with people on Facebook from his office in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar noted that the public used to like when PM Modi, during his poll campaign and rallies, said his government would enter the houses of enemies and kill them. (Photo: File)

Not Pak, you did it in Kashmir: Pawar on PM's 'hitting enemy in his home' remark

Of the total 34 ministerial positions in Karnataka, Congress and JD(S) have shared 22 and 12 respectively according to the coalition arrangement. (Photo: File)

Cabinet expansion will be 'foundation stone' for collapse of govt: Sadananda Gowda



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This Chennai man is father to 45-HIV positive children

Raj claims that good work gives him great satisfaction, especially when these children refer him as 'Appa". (Photo: ANI)
 

Watch: Jawans in Siachen battle minus 70 degree cold, struggle with food

In a video that has gone viral, a few soldiers posted in Siachen demonstrate how hard it is for them to cook or consume food in the extremely cold weather conditions. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab | @IMA.Dehradun.Uk)
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Mahesh Babu to enjoy India vs Australia live match with family

Mahesh Babu with family.
 

ICC World Cup 2019: Australia vs India; DC's Dream11 Prediction

Australia's batting lineup will be led by David Warner and Steve Smith. (Photo:Cricket World Cup/Twitter)
 

ICC CWC'19: Coach Ottis Gibson opens up on ABD’s retirement controversy; watch video

Gibson spoke to De Villiers just before the South African World Cup Squad was announced. (Photo:AFP)
 

Rahul Gandhi meets Rajamma during thanksgiving visit to Wayanad

The Gandhi scion hugged her and held her hand when Vavathil and her family came to meet him at a guest house here in the morning. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Omar welcomes steps for improving J&K Bank functioning but warns of playing politics

'Any step taken to improve the functioning of J&K bank will be welcomed', Omar said. (Photo: File)

Not Pak, you did it in Kashmir: Pawar on PM's 'hitting enemy in his home' remark

During a live chat with people on Facebook from his office in Mumbai, Sharad Pawar noted that the public used to like when PM Modi, during his poll campaign and rallies, said his government would enter the houses of enemies and kill them. (Photo: File)

Kerala: Rain lashes parts of Kozhikode

IMD has issued a yellow alert in the state till June 13 with an exception of June 12 when the state has been issued an orange alert once again. (Photo: Pixabay | Representational)

IAF Mi-17 crash: Probe in final stage, 2 officers likely to face court martial

The final report in this regard would be disclosed after the culmination of investigation. (Photo: ANI)

As severe drought hits several parts, Centre convenes meeting of states on June 11

Since water is essentially state subject, the Centre has very little to do on its own but can extend help to the states by coordinating on interstate issues. (Photos: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham