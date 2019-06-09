Cricket World Cup 2019

5-year-old abducted, raped and thrown into river in Madhya Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 9, 2019, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 3:27 am IST
Her naked body was fished out of the Shipra river, the police said on Saturday.
 There were injury marks on several parts of the body suggesting that she might have been raped before being murdered. (Representional Image)

Bhopal: In a shocking incident, a five-year-old girl in district headquarters of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh was abducted, raped and then thrown into the river in the city.

“The girl was missing since Friday.

“Her family members had lodged a complaint with the local police in this connection. Her body was found floating in the river. There were injury marks on several parts of the body suggesting that she might have been raped before being murdered,” Ujjain district superintendent of police Sachin Atulkar told reporters.

A special investigation team has been constituted by police to probe the horrific incident, he added.

The police has detained three people, including uncle of the deceased, for interrogation.

