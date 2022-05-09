Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2022 Severe cyclone Asani ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Severe cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal; Odisha plans evacuation

PTI
Published May 9, 2022, 12:33 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 12:33 pm IST
The system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohaptra had said
The Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts. (PTI)
 The Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts. (PTI)

Bhubaneswar/Kolkata/Port Blair: With severe cyclonic storm Asani packing gale-force winds up to 120 kmph and moving towards the east coast bringing along heavy rain, the Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts.

The system lays centered around 550 km southeast of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and 680 km south-southeast of Puri in Odisha at 5.30 am on Monday and was moving towards the coast at 25 kmph, a bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8.45 am said.

 

Distant warning signal 2 (asking ships not to come near the coast) has been hoisted in all ports in Odisha in view of the approaching severe cyclone.

"The system is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday and reach westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh & Odisha coasts," the weather office said.

"Thereafter, it is very likely to recurve north-northeastwards and move towards northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast. It is likely to weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm during the next 48 hours," the bulletin said.

 

The system will not make landfall either in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohaptra had said on Sunday.

He had said the cyclone will move parallel to the east coast and cause rainfall.

The weather office said very high sea conditions were likely to prevail over westcentral and adjoining south Bay of Bengal and asked fishermen not to venture out in the region for the next couple of days.

Under the influence of the cyclone, coastal Odisha and adjoining areas of north coastal Andhra Pradesh and coastal West Bengal are expected to receive rainfall from Tuesday evening, the weather office said.

 

With the IMD predicting 7-11 cm rainfall in parts of coastal Odisha, the state government has identified 15 blocks in four districts spread over Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara where normal life may be affected due to the downpour.

Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena has asked the district collectors to evacuate people from the 15 blocks to safety.

He said that state does not expect wind speed above 60 kmph but people residing in kutcha houses may be vulnerable due to heavy rainfall.

Jena also asked officials concerned to admit women in advance stages of pregnancy to hospitals before due date.

 

Heavy rain triggered by the severe cyclone lashed several districts of south Bengal including Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Purba Medinipur and Nadia on Monday morning, a MeT official said.

"Rainfall may increase as the day progresses. There are predictions of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. We advise people to stay in safe places during rainfall," he said.

In Andaman and Nicobar Islands, however, normal life remained unaffected as no rainfall was experienced on Monday. Inter-island ferry services were operational but fishermen were advised not to venture into deep seas, officials said.

 

Moderate rainfall was experienced in the archipelago on Sunday morning and evening, they said.

...
Tags: cyclone asani, moderate rainfall, heavy winds, ap-odisha coast
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar


Related Stories

Cyclone Asani to bring relief from heat in AP coastal areas
Cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal, heavy winds, rains in AP, Odisha from Tuesday

Latest From Nation

Delhi | Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. (ANI)

Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers reach Shaheen Bagh, locals stage protest

The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities, court said. (PTI file image)

Jahangirpuri violence: 'Utter failure' on part of Delhi police, says court

a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus with 45 passengers on board met with an accident in Bengaluru. (ANI)

29 injured in Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident; 4 seriously hurt

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Jyotiraditya Scindia investigating the incident

A passenger named Manisha Gupta had detailed this incident on LinkedIn. (Image credit: Facebook, Manisha Gupta)

Jahangirpuri violence: 'Utter failure' on part of Delhi police, says court

The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities, court said. (PTI file image)

Cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal, heavy winds, rains in AP, Odisha from Tuesday

Fishermen park their boats on the shore after reports of formation of a low pressure area in the Andaman sea, at Penthakata in Puri district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)

Rajnath asks BRO to ensure faster infrastructure development in border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases softwares and publications of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on its 63rd Raising Day, in New Delhi, May 7, 2022. Also seen are Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->