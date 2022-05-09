Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2022 Jahangirpuri violenc ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jahangirpuri violence: 'Utter failure' on part of Delhi police, says court

PTI
Published May 9, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 12:27 pm IST
The court rejected a clutch of bail pleas and said that the issue seems to have been simply brushed aside by senior officers
The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities, court said. (PTI file image)
 The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities, court said. (PTI file image)

New Delhi: A Delhi court has observed that there was utter failure on the part of Delhi Police in stopping the unauthorised Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri last month that triggered communal clashes in the locality.

The court made the observation while rejecting a clutch of bail pleas, and said that the issue seems to have been simply brushed aside by senior officers, and complicity, if any, of police personnel needs to be investigated.

 

"The issue seems to have been simply brushed aside by the senior officers. The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities . Their complicity , if any, also needs to be investigated," Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh said.

The court directed that a copy of the order, passed on May 7, be sent to the Commissioner of Police for information and remedial compliance.

It is fairly admitted on behalf of the State that the last procession which was passing through, during which the unfortunate riots took place, was illegal having no prior permission from police, the judge said.

 

The court said that the sequence of events that took place on Hanuman Jayanti on April 16 and role of the local administration in preventing the incident and maintaining law and order needed to be seen.

The contents of the FIR itself show that the local staff of the police station in Jahangirpuri, as well as other officials were accompanying the said illegal procession on its route instead of stopping it.

It appears that local police, instead of performing their duty in stopping the said illegal procession in the beginning itself and dispersing the crowd, was accompanying them to the entire route which later on led to unfortunate riots between the two communities, the judge said.

 

The court was hearing the bail applications, that claimed that the accused had been falsely implicated and were not present at the spot on the day of the incident.

While dismissing the bail pleas, the court also noted that material investigation in the case is still underway and several offenders who were allegedly involved in riots are yet to be apprehended. 

...
Tags: jahangirpuri violence, jahangirpuri demolition, hanuman jayanti procession
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Hindus, Muslims celebrate Eid together in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri
Jahangirpuri clashes: Delhi police file FIRs on VHP, Bajrang men

Latest From Nation

Delhi | Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. (ANI)

Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers reach Shaheen Bagh, locals stage protest

The Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts. (PTI)

Severe cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal; Odisha plans evacuation

a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus with 45 passengers on board met with an accident in Bengaluru. (ANI)

29 injured in Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident; 4 seriously hurt

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Jyotiraditya Scindia investigating the incident

A passenger named Manisha Gupta had detailed this incident on LinkedIn. (Image credit: Facebook, Manisha Gupta)

Cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal, heavy winds, rains in AP, Odisha from Tuesday

Fishermen park their boats on the shore after reports of formation of a low pressure area in the Andaman sea, at Penthakata in Puri district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)

Rajnath asks BRO to ensure faster infrastructure development in border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases softwares and publications of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on its 63rd Raising Day, in New Delhi, May 7, 2022. Also seen are Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. (PTI)

Low pressure in Bay, likely to turn into cyclone: IMD

It is yet to make an official forecast about the landfall area in case of the system’s intensification into a cyclonic storm. It’s named as Cyclone Asani. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->