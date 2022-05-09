Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2022 IndiGo bars speciall ...
Nation, Current Affairs

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Jyotiraditya Scindia investigating the incident

PTI
Published May 9, 2022, 10:37 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 10:37 am IST
Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that no human being should have to go through this
A passenger named Manisha Gupta had detailed this incident on LinkedIn. (Image credit: Facebook, Manisha Gupta)
New Delhi: A day after it came to light that IndiGo barred a specially-abled child from boarding a flight at the Ranchi airport as he was in "a state of panic", Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday that no human being should have to go through this and he himself is investigating the incident.

As the boy was prohibited from boarding the airline's Ranchi-Hyderabad flight on Saturday, his parents -- who were with him -- also decided to not enter the plane.

 

The Saturday's incident came to light after other passengers posted about this incident on social media on Sunday.

Commenting on one such social media post regarding this incident, Scindia on Monday said on Twitter, "There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken."

DGCA chief Arun Kumar had on Monday told PTI that the regulator has sought a report from IndiGo on this matter.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action, he had said.

 

A passenger named Manisha Gupta had detailed this incident on LinkedIn. She said that on Saturday, at the Ranchi airport, an adolescent with special needs, was in great discomfort.

"The exhaustion of the drive to the airport and then the stress of security check has sent him into the throes of hunger, thirst, anxiety and confusion. His parents obviously knew how to handle his meltdown - with patience, cajoling, sternness, many hugs," she mentioned.

By the time the boarding began, the child had been fed and given his medicines, she said.

 

He seemed ready except for some big displays of general teenage assertiveness, she noted.

"Then we witnessed the full display of brute authority and power. The IndiGo (InterGlobe Aviation Ltd) staff declared that the child would not be allowed to take the flight because he was a risk to other passengers," she mentioned.

"The Indigo manager also said something on lines of 'behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers, deems them unfit to travel'," she said.

The other passengers opposed him resolutely and they demanded that the child and his parents board the flight as soon as possible, she mentioned.

 

Several challenged the Indigo staff to calibrate his decision with corresponding statements in the rule book, she said.

"They held up their mobile phones with news articles, and Twitter posts on supreme court judgements on how no airline could discriminate against passengers with disabilities.There was a delegation of doctors that was taking the same flight. They offered to provide full support to the child and his parents, if any health episode were to occur mid-air," she noted.

However, IndiGo staff did not change their decision of barring the child from taking the flight, she said.

 

When asked about the incident, IndiGo had on Monday said, "In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic."

The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute but to no avail, it said.

The airline made the family comfortable by providing them a hotel stay and they flew the next morning to their destination, it said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or its customers; and over 75,000 specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month," it said. 

 

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
