Hyderabad honour killing: Killers loaded spyware on victim’s phone

HYDERABAD: The police has stated that one of the accused had surreptitiously installed spyware on the phone of Nagaraju, a sales executive who was killed on May 5 for marrying a Muslim girl, to track him.

This was stated in the remand report in the honour killing case. The two accused, Syed Mobin and Syed Masood Ahmed, were arrested within two hours of the murder at Saroornagar. Police said they had hatched a plan to eliminate Nagaraju when they came to know that he and their sister Ashrin Sultana had decided to get married. Without intimating Ashrin, the accused met Nagaraju in January and pretended to cooperate with him in the marriage, police sources revealed. During the conversation, Mobin, an accused, asked Nagaraju if he had other girlfriends. Saying he would crosscheck, Mobin asked Nagaraju to show him his mobile. While pretending to check the phone, Mobin allegedly collected the email ID and four digit mobile password from Nagaraju’s phone and installed spyware.

They began tracking Nagaraju’s movements on their mobile using the spyware without his knowledge. The accused confessed that they had postponed the murder due to Ramzan as they were fasting. Sources said the Saroornagar police officials were shocked when they heard the accused, who were illiterates, had the knowhow to acqure, install and use spyware.

The police suspect that they might have taken some technician’s help.