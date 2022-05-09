Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2022 Cyclone Asani to bri ...
Cyclone Asani to bring relief from heat in AP coastal areas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 9, 2022, 7:29 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 8:51 am IST
Squally winds, an overcast sky with fairly widespread rains and thundershowers are expected over the AP coastal districts
Anchored boats on the shore after India Meteorological Department issued an alert for coastal states regarding Cyclone Asani, in Puri district, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (PTI)
VISAKHAPATNAM: The coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh will have pleasant weather for the next few days as a severe cyclone named – Asani has been formed over the Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

Though the storm is expected to come dangerously close to the coastline of Andhra Pradesh in the next two days, it may still miss the direct hit as it is expected to move upward direction towards Odisha from the southern region.

 

The north coastal districts can touch the outer bands of the storm a little while it is moving away from the west-central Bay of Bengal, a region over the sea parallel to Andhra Pradesh.

Squally winds, an overcast sky with fairly widespread rains and thundershowers are expected over the AP coastal districts during this transition period. This can be the reason behind the pleasant weather in peak summer in the state for the time being.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, AP centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) director S. Stella said, “Except Kurnool and Anantapur, almost all districts of the state may have pleasant weather when the cyclone Asani moves over the sea parallel to AP coast. As of now, there have been no indications of the storm crossing AP. It is the first cyclone over the Bay of Bengal in summer 2022.”

 

As per the latest track of the system, the cyclone moved nearly north-westwards with a speed of 14 kmph on Sunday. It was located about 750 km southeast of Visakhapatnam till Sunday late night.

“The cyclone is moving north-westwards till May 10 night and will reach west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh coast. Thereafter, it may re-curve towards north-north-eastwards and move towards the sea off Odisha coast,” Stella added.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till further instructions from the government as there will be strong winds along and off the coast during the transition period of the system.

 

...
