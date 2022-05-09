Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2022 Anti-encroachment dr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers reach Shaheen Bagh, locals stage protest

PTI
Published May 9, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 12:43 pm IST
Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government
Delhi | Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. (ANI)
 Delhi | Locals sit on roads and stop bulldozers that have been brought for the anti-encroachment drive in the Shaheen Bagh area. (ANI)

New Delhi: Protests erupted in Shaheen Bagh ahead of an anti-encroachment drive on Monday as hundreds of people including women started dharna in the area as soon as the SDMC officials reached the spot with bulldozers to carry out the exercise.

Protesters raised slogans against the BJP-ruled South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as well as the central government and demanded to stop the action.

 

Shaheen Bagh that falls under the central zone of SDMC, was the centre of protests and sit-ins against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019. The sit-in was called off in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic had struck the city.

Our teams with bulldozers, trucks and police force have reached Shaheen Bagh to remove illegal encroachments there. Removal of encroachment is our obligatory function which we are carrying out, SDMC's Central Zone Chairman, Rajpal Singh told PTI.

Senior police officials were also present at the spot along with their personnel to provide security to SDMC officials carrying out the anti-encroachment drive in the area.

 

"Police personnel have been deployed at the spot where the anti-encroachment drive is being carried out. This is being done to ensure that the concerned civic bodies can carry out their work without any hassle and with all safety," a senior police official said. 

...
Tags: shaheen bagh, anti encroachment drive, bulldozer politics
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Complete breakdown of law & order: Chidambaram on bulldozer-enabled demolitions
Manish Tewari | The bulldozer

Latest From Nation

The Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts. (PTI)

Severe cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal; Odisha plans evacuation

The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities, court said. (PTI file image)

Jahangirpuri violence: 'Utter failure' on part of Delhi police, says court

a Karnataka State Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus with 45 passengers on board met with an accident in Bengaluru. (ANI)

29 injured in Bengaluru KSRTC bus accident; 4 seriously hurt

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IndiGo bars specially-abled child: Jyotiraditya Scindia investigating the incident

A passenger named Manisha Gupta had detailed this incident on LinkedIn. (Image credit: Facebook, Manisha Gupta)

Severe cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal; Odisha plans evacuation

The Odisha government on Monday planned evacuation of people residing in four coastal districts. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri violence: 'Utter failure' on part of Delhi police, says court

The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities, court said. (PTI file image)

Cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal, heavy winds, rains in AP, Odisha from Tuesday

Fishermen park their boats on the shore after reports of formation of a low pressure area in the Andaman sea, at Penthakata in Puri district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (PTI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->