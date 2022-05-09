IPL-like cricket league for Andhra Pradesh

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on encouraging sports including cricket to energise the youngsters. The APL is the first such in the state under the chief ministership of Jagan, the council members said. (Representational Image/AFP)

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) has embarked on Andhra Premier League (APL) with the aim of promoting Andhra cricketers on the lines of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The APL governing council chairman Satya Prasad Yachendra said the matches would be played at two venues – Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram from June 22 to July 3. There will be 19 matches for men and 9 matches for women.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is keen on encouraging sports including cricket to energise the youngsters. The APL is the first such in the state under the chief ministership of Jagan, the council members said.

The objective is to make the APL a platform to promote the talent of players who played for Andhra. Every match in the APL will be broadcast and the men's matches will be streamed live on OTT.

A total of six franchises are participating in this event and franchise teams from 5 other cities have set up a platform to auction off district cricketers in AP. Rashid, an Andhra player who played a key role for India in the recent Under-19 World Cup, was given a cash incentive.

The APL wants to give due recognition to players like Bharat, Ashwin, Ricky and Stephen.