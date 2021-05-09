Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2021 Youth join hands, se ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Youth join hands, set up helpline in Madakasira

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2021, 1:49 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 9:59 am IST
Reach out to rural people, spread awareness, provide crucial info
As Madakasira is close to Bengaluru, a large number of infected people were returning to villages and spreading infections. — Representational image/AFP
 As Madakasira is close to Bengaluru, a large number of infected people were returning to villages and spreading infections. — Representational image/AFP

ANANTAPUR: A group of techies and their friends have been on a mission to build confidence among the Covid -19 patients through various modes in Madakasira area in the district. The area is close to Bengaluru where a panic situation is prevailing with a large number of Covid positive cases and deaths being reported every day.

A few IT employees, medical and nursing professionals and their friends from Madakasira Assembly segment felt it was their social responsibility to render service to the society in such a pandemic time. Bhaskar Kantipuram, a techie presently working from home from his village in Kantipuram in Madakasira mandal, brought others on board to serve the Covid patients in the area.

 

Dr Yashwanth from Tumkur Hospital, software engineers An and Kumar, Rena Prate, Vera Prasad, Nuveen, a nursing student, Rajesh Babe, an agriculture graduate, and Dhanunjay, hailing from various parts of Madakasira segment, are involved in establishing a Covid care call centre, passing on crucial information to the patients. They are reaching out to even those in interior parts of the Assembly segment. The centre also appointed a few volunteers in all the five mandals in the Assembly segment.

“We are helping them by providing free medical advice, treatment regimen and even medical consultations in severe circumstances. We learnt that tens of hundreds of people recovered from the Covid-19, staying at home without any hospitalisation,” Bhaskar said. Alarmingly, Coronavirus was fast spreading in rural areas too and rendering advice to them on treatment and Covid management had become crucial. Since the government medical infrastructure was stretched thin, they thought of doing their bit to alleviate the sufferings of people, he said.  As Madakasira is close to Bengaluru, a large number of infected people were returning to villages and spreading infections. Bhaskar said the call centre and the volunteers were spreading awareness about the virus and advising the public on what to do and whom to reach out to in times of need. “We are ready to serve round-the-clock if the situation demands,” added Bhaskar.

 

 

...
Tags: covid call centre madakasira, group of techies set up covid call centre madakasira, work from home employees help rural people with information on covid
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur


