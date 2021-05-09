Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2021 Karnataka, Andhra Pr ...
Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh receive fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines

Published May 9, 2021, 12:19 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 12:19 pm IST
Karnataka received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield on Saturday night, while Andhra Pradesh received 3.60 lakh doses of the same on Sunday
 In many other states, the third phase of the vaccination drive for the newly added age group commenced on May 1, as per schedule. (Representational Image/AFP)

Bengaluru: As states are conducting large-scale vaccination drives against coronavirus, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have received fresh stocks of COVID-19 vaccines.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar informed that the state received 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine on Saturday night, while Andhra Pradesh government said that they have received 3.60 lakh doses of the same on Sunday.

 

Karnataka has received a total of 6.5 lakh doses of vaccines out of the two crores ordered, he informed further. He further informed that the central government has so far supplied over 1.1 crore doses.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "In the order placed by Karnataka government to procure 2 crore doses of Covishield, we received 3.5 lakh doses on Saturday night taking the total delivery to 6.5 lakh doses. So far GoI has supplied 1,10,49,470 doses including 99,58,190 doses of Covishield and 10,91,280 doses of Covaxin."

Sudhakar also announced that the state will start its third phase of the vaccination drive for people aged 18-44 years from May 10, which was earlier postponed due to the unavailability of COVID-19 vaccines in the state.

 

In many other states, the third phase of the vaccination drive for the newly added age group commenced on May 1, as per schedule.

"COVID-19 vaccination will be provided for citizens aged between 18 to 44 years at KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir C.V.Raman General Hospital, Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS from Monday, 10th May," he said in another tweet.

Further elaborating on how the third phase will begin, he wrote, "In other districts, initially vaccination will be provided at District Hospitals, Government Medical Colleges and all Taluka Hospitals. Number of vaccination centres will be increased as and when more vaccines will become available."

 

He also stated that walk-ins would not be allowed. It is mandatory for people to register on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.

"All Vaccination Centres providing vaccination for this age group 18 to 44 will have an exclusive session site earmarked for them. Vaccination will be provided to only those who have registered and scheduled an appointment on the Co-win portal and walk-ins will not be allowed," added Sudhakar.

Assuring that everyone will be inoculated in the vaccination drive, he said, "Government is leaving no stone unturned to vaccinate each and every citizen at earliest and is making continuous efforts to secure supply of vaccines. I urge all citizens, especially my young friends, to wait for your turn and government will ensure you will surely get your jab."

 

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government said that they have received 3.60 lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute Pune via airway on Sunday morning.

"The vaccine was unloaded at Gannavaram Airport, and from there it is being sent to state vaccine store at Gannavaram," they said.

