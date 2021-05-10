Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2021 E-passes for emergen ...
Nation, Current Affairs

E-passes for emergency travel in AP from today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published May 10, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated May 10, 2021, 12:40 am IST
DGP Gautam Sawang sterns warns against violating Curfew rules
The police chief calls upon public to report to them of any curfew violations through ‘104’ and ‘108’ or through Police Seva app. He also urges strict adherence to Covid safety protocols. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)
 The police chief calls upon public to report to them of any curfew violations through ‘104’ and ‘108’ or through Police Seva app. He also urges strict adherence to Covid safety protocols. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: AP DGP Gautam Sawang on Sunday said that a pass is mandatory even for emergency travel and informed that they would start issuing e-passes for emergency purposes from Monday. He stated that those needing the passes can apply through the Police Seva app in their mobiles.

Sawang said that the curbs on inter-state movements would continue until the government took a call on the matter. On Sunday, he made a surprise visit to Vijayawada and inspected the enforcement of partial curfew in the state. Pointing to the surge in Coronavirus cases in the state, he told the police not to brook any violations and let their guard down.

 

The DGP asked the people to follow Covid-19 safety measures without fail. Everyone should wear two masks and keep a sanitiser handy. He advised people to come out of houses only in cases of any emergency. Those suffering from Covid-19 symptoms as well as those in home isolation should avail of the services of ‘104’ and ‘108’ and access the government, he said.

Sawang said any member of the public can complain against violators of Coronavirus protocol and lockdown norms by calling up ‘100’ and ‘112’ toll-free numbers. They can also make use of the Police Seva app on their mobiles.

 

On the Section 144 CrPC restrictions brought in place, Sawang said they would remain in force until further orders from the state government. Meetings and conferences of any political party would also not be permitted as long as the partial curfew was in force, he informed.

The DGP said that obtaining prior permission pertaining to any functions or celebrations from local authorities specified by the government was mandatory. He warned action would be taken against spreading false and unconfirmed news on social media. He urged the people to cooperate with the police in containing the Coronavirus spread in the state.

 

...
Tags: ap lockdown, ap curfew, ap dgp gautam sawang, e-passes for emergency purposes, police seva app, partial lockdown in ap
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A tanker supplies medical oxygen gas for COVID-19 patients at King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI File)

7 Covid patients reported dead due to Oxygen crisis at Telangana's King Koti Hospital

The Chief Minister also directed the finance department to immediately release the pending Rs 28 crore because of which the two super speciality hospitals, one each in Warangal and Adilabad, remained incomplete for more than a year now. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hire MBBS graduates on a temporary basis, KCR tells officials

Many ventilators provided by the PM Cares fund need small repairs but as the government hospital lack staff and technicians ventilators and other medical supplies not being able to be put to use and eventually turning waste. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Ventilators sent by PM Care lying unattended in premier hospitals

The Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) had approved the anti-Covid drug developed by DRDO’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad, for emergency use. (Representational Photo: AP)

DRDO all set to supply anti-Covid drug in bulk



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham