E-passes for emergency travel in AP from today

The police chief calls upon public to report to them of any curfew violations through ‘104’ and ‘108’ or through Police Seva app. He also urges strict adherence to Covid safety protocols. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: AP DGP Gautam Sawang on Sunday said that a pass is mandatory even for emergency travel and informed that they would start issuing e-passes for emergency purposes from Monday. He stated that those needing the passes can apply through the Police Seva app in their mobiles.

Sawang said that the curbs on inter-state movements would continue until the government took a call on the matter. On Sunday, he made a surprise visit to Vijayawada and inspected the enforcement of partial curfew in the state. Pointing to the surge in Coronavirus cases in the state, he told the police not to brook any violations and let their guard down.

The DGP asked the people to follow Covid-19 safety measures without fail. Everyone should wear two masks and keep a sanitiser handy. He advised people to come out of houses only in cases of any emergency. Those suffering from Covid-19 symptoms as well as those in home isolation should avail of the services of ‘104’ and ‘108’ and access the government, he said.

Sawang said any member of the public can complain against violators of Coronavirus protocol and lockdown norms by calling up ‘100’ and ‘112’ toll-free numbers. They can also make use of the Police Seva app on their mobiles.

On the Section 144 CrPC restrictions brought in place, Sawang said they would remain in force until further orders from the state government. Meetings and conferences of any political party would also not be permitted as long as the partial curfew was in force, he informed.

The DGP said that obtaining prior permission pertaining to any functions or celebrations from local authorities specified by the government was mandatory. He warned action would be taken against spreading false and unconfirmed news on social media. He urged the people to cooperate with the police in containing the Coronavirus spread in the state.