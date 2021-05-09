Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2021 DCGI approves use of ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DCGI approves use of 2-DG for treatment of Covid patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 12:11 am IST
Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients
The drug comes in powder form in a sachet which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. — PTI
 The drug comes in powder form in a sachet which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. — PTI

New Delhi: The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved therapeutic application of the drug 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) for the treatment of Covid patients. The drug has been developed by Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS), a lab of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad. “Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients. The drug will be of immense benefit to the people suffering from Covid-19,” government officials said. The drug was on May 1 granted permission for Emergency Use as adjunct therapy in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients.

During the Phase-III clinical trial conducted on 220 patients between December 2020 to March 2021 at 27 Covid hospitals in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a significantly higher proportion of patients improved symptomatically and became free from supplemental oxygen dependence by day-three, indicating an early relief from oxygen therapy/dependence, the DRDO statement added.

 

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. It accumulates in the virus infected cells and prevents virus growth by stopping viral synthesis and energy production. Its selective accumulation in virally infected cells makes this drug unique. Being a generic molecule and analogue of glucose, it can be easily produced and made available in plenty in the country, officials added.

...
Tags: 2-dg covid patients, institute of nuclear medicine and allied sciences drdo, dr reddy's laboratories, 2-dg rt-pcr negative conversion, 2-dg powder form in sachets, 2-dg accumulates in virus infected cells
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Late fee for application submission will not be collected up to May 15 in view of the severity of Covid-19 spread. — Representational image/DC

Deadline for application to TSPECET 2021 extended

The decision to set up the temporary hospital was taken in view of difficulties in transport of oxygen to hospitals located far away. — Representational image/AFP

500-bed hosp to come up close to steel plant

TD politburo member Kalava Srinivasulu lashed out at YSRC government for harassing TD leaders across the state. — DC Image

Police book Lokesh for tweet against YSRC MLA

Though only very few Covid patients required ICU and other critical care during the first wave, this time round, we are seeing more patients needing such attention and they are taking longer to recover. — Representational image/PTI

Recovery eludes Covid patients in ICUs



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

National policy for admission of Covid-19 patients revised

India on Saturday recorded over four lakh fresh cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. — DC Image

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP

US Navy challenges India’s excessive maritime claims at Lakshadweep islands

File photo of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). — (Image: US Navy/Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham