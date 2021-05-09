DC IMPACT | Vaccination centres moved to spacious locations in Kurnool

Dr Giddaiah said the vaccination centre at Kurnool Government General Hospital has been closed based on complaints of huge queues. (Representational DC Image)

KURNOOL: A report in Deccan Chronicle on the chaotic conditions prevalent at vaccination centres in Kurnool has awakened the district administration, which has now decided to conduct vaccination programs only at spacious buildings like function halls and college premises.

Consequently, Primary and Urban Health Centers will not dispense Covid vaccination to the public, said district collector G Veera Pandian.

Stating that the changes were being brought about from Monday following the May 9 report in Deccan Chronicle, DMHO Dr. Rama Giddaiah said in a statement that there shall be no vaccination on Monday, It would be resumed on Tuesday and continue till May 31. He also asserted that only the second dose will be administered and no registrations for the first dose would be accepted till then. All scheduled slots for the first dose have been cancelled, he said.

He further said that only 20 people will be allowed inside the vaccine centre at a time and an orderly token system is to be followed to avoid the rush and jostling.