Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2021 DC IMPACT | Vaccinat ...
Nation, Current Affairs

DC IMPACT | Vaccination centres moved to spacious locations in Kurnool

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Centre also shifted from cramped Govt general hospital
Dr Giddaiah said the vaccination centre at Kurnool Government General Hospital has been closed based on complaints of huge queues. (Representational DC Image)
 Dr Giddaiah said the vaccination centre at Kurnool Government General Hospital has been closed based on complaints of huge queues. (Representational DC Image)

KURNOOL: A report in Deccan Chronicle on the chaotic conditions prevalent at vaccination centres in Kurnool has awakened the district administration, which has now decided to conduct vaccination programs only at spacious buildings like function halls and college premises.

Consequently, Primary and Urban Health Centers will not dispense Covid vaccination to the public, said district collector G Veera Pandian.

 

Stating that the changes were being brought about from Monday following the May 9 report in Deccan Chronicle, DMHO Dr. Rama Giddaiah said in a statement that there shall be no vaccination on Monday, It would be resumed on Tuesday and continue till May 31. He also asserted that only the second dose will be administered and no registrations for the first dose would be accepted till then. All scheduled slots for the first dose have been cancelled, he said.

Dr Giddaiah said the vaccination centre at Kurnool Government General Hospital has been closed based on complaints of huge queues.

 

He further said that only 20 people will be allowed inside the vaccine centre at a time and an orderly token system is to be followed to avoid the rush and jostling.

 

 

...
Tags: kurnool vaccination, dc report, g veera pandian, dr. rama giddaiah, vaccine centres, kurnool government general hospital
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


Latest From Nation

A tanker supplies medical oxygen gas for COVID-19 patients at King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI File)

7 Covid patients reported dead due to Oxygen crisis at Telangana's King Koti Hospital

The Chief Minister also directed the finance department to immediately release the pending Rs 28 crore because of which the two super speciality hospitals, one each in Warangal and Adilabad, remained incomplete for more than a year now. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hire MBBS graduates on a temporary basis, KCR tells officials

Many ventilators provided by the PM Cares fund need small repairs but as the government hospital lack staff and technicians ventilators and other medical supplies not being able to be put to use and eventually turning waste. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Ventilators sent by PM Care lying unattended in premier hospitals

The Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) had approved the anti-Covid drug developed by DRDO’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad, for emergency use. (Representational Photo: AP)

DRDO all set to supply anti-Covid drug in bulk



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham