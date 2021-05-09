Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2021 Covid patients on IC ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Covid patients on ICU beds in Telangana outnumber other states

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BALU PULIPAKA
Published May 9, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 11:45 pm IST
One in six of all Covid-19 patients in a critical condition in India are in Telangana state
It was just a day ago that Union minister of health Dr Harshvardhan said that 1.34 per cent of the active caseload in the country was in intensive care units, and 3.70 per cent of them are on oxygen support. (AFP)
 It was just a day ago that Union minister of health Dr Harshvardhan said that 1.34 per cent of the active caseload in the country was in intensive care units, and 3.70 per cent of them are on oxygen support. (AFP)

Hyderabad: The daily Covid-19 cases in Telangana state may be on a slide, much on the lines predicted last week by the state health department and the government, but the number of people battling for their lives, be in the ICUs of various government and private hospitals in the state, or on supplementary oxygen, paints a grim picture of the actual situation on the ground.

One in six of all Covid-19 patients in a critical condition in India were in Telangana state as on Sunday evening, while one in nine in the country requiring supplementary were also from the state.

 

It was just a day ago that Union minister of health Dr Harshvardhan said that 1.34 per cent of the active caseload in the country was in intensive care units, and 3.70 per cent of them are on oxygen support. As per the latest active caseload available at the time of writing this report on Sunday evening, these figures translate to 50,071 patients in ICU beds, and 1,38,255 oxygen beds.

With 8,344 patients in ICUs in the state, and another 14,285 on oxygen beds, the revelation by Dr Harshvardhan translates into one in six Covid-19 patients in the country’s ICUs and one in nine on oxygen beds, being in Telangana state.

 

Such is the pressure on ICU and oxygen beds in Telangana from Covid-19 patients, that as per the live bed availability status on the Telangana state health department website, all 851 ICU beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients at Gandhi, Chest, King Koti, Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims), and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences, were full. Of the 1,984 oxygen beds at these hospitals, as many as 1,579 were occupied as of 8 pm on Sunday.

However, the ‘live’ bed status available at https://health.telangana.gov.in/ does not appear to be reliable and up to date as the last updated time for each hospital, whether government or private, are all over the chart, with some individual hospital last known updates being more than six hours old.

 

 

...
Tags: icu patients in telangana, live bed status, telangana covid-19
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A tanker supplies medical oxygen gas for COVID-19 patients at King Koti Hospital in Hyderabad. (PTI File)

7 Covid patients reported dead due to Oxygen crisis at Telangana's King Koti Hospital

The Chief Minister also directed the finance department to immediately release the pending Rs 28 crore because of which the two super speciality hospitals, one each in Warangal and Adilabad, remained incomplete for more than a year now. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hire MBBS graduates on a temporary basis, KCR tells officials

Many ventilators provided by the PM Cares fund need small repairs but as the government hospital lack staff and technicians ventilators and other medical supplies not being able to be put to use and eventually turning waste. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Ventilators sent by PM Care lying unattended in premier hospitals

The Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) had approved the anti-Covid drug developed by DRDO’s Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), Hyderabad, for emergency use. (Representational Photo: AP)

DRDO all set to supply anti-Covid drug in bulk



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

HC asks Centre why it should not face contempt for failing to supply oxygen to Delhi

The Delhi High court bench also said just because the Delhi government earlier demanded less oxygen, therefore the people of this city should suffer and the Centre will ignore the revised requirement and will let people die. (PTI)

No shortage of Oxygen in Telangana, says Etela Rajendar

Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajendar (Image source: Facebook)

Two members of Indian delegation in London test +ve for Corona ahead of G-7 summit

Another worry is that Jaishankar had met both US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken and British Home Secretary Priti Patel in-person in London in the past two days. — By arrangement

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham