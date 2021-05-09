Chaos hits Hyderabad’s vaccination centres

Hyderabad: The first day of delivery of the second dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the state witnessed chaotic scenes at nearly all the vaccination centres with people lining up for spot registrations and getting the shots.

However, since many had also booked their slots previously for Saturday using the Cowin portal, before the health department’s announcement of Friday restricting vaccination till May 12 only to those waiting to get their second dose, there was a lot of confusion at many vaccination centres with people who pre-booked their slots also turned up for their shots.

At most vaccination centres, all run by the government, there were no stocks of Covaxin and people looking to get their second Covaxin shot had to leave without getting the second dose. “We have no idea till the time we get the vaccine vials which one they are, whether Covishield or Covaxin. And people too do not have any way of finding out which centre has which vaccine,’ a doctor in charge of a vaccination centre in the city said.

It may be recalled that the vaccination drive till May 12 will be restricted to only those seeking their second dose. But the health department did not say how such people can find out where they would get which brand of vaccine. A person who received one brand of vaccine, cannot take any other and must get the second shot too of the same brand.