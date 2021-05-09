Nation Current Affairs 09 May 2021 Centre enhances medi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre enhances medial oxygen supply to AP to 590 MT

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 9, 2021, 8:57 am IST
Updated May 9, 2021, 10:00 am IST
Maintaining that ISRO was having 90 to 100 tonnes of medical oxygen storage capacity, he said that they had requested it to allocate to AP
The health principal secretary announced that the state government had decided to purchase liquid medical oxygen from abroad, which naval officials have assured to bring to the state. — Representational image/PTI
 The health principal secretary announced that the state government had decided to purchase liquid medical oxygen from abroad, which naval officials have assured to bring to the state. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that the Centre had enhanced medical oxygen allocation to 590 metric tonnes per day based on a request from the state government.

He told media persons here on Saturday that they had sought allocation of enhanced MO quota from plants located in Chennai and Bellary so that it could help save transportation time.

 

...
Tags: medical oxygen allocation enhanced to states, andhra pradesh seeks medical oxygen from chennai bellary, andhra pradesh to buy liquid medical oxygen from abroad, indian navy agrees to shift liquid medical oxygen from other countries to ap, cowin protal
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

In many other states, the third phase of the vaccination drive for the newly added age group commenced on May 1, as per schedule. (Representational Image/AFP)

Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh receive fresh stock of COVID-19 vaccines

The connectivity pact will also “promote fast and effective roll-out of 5G on the basis of global standards” and enhance cooperation through “submarine cables and satellite networks”. — PTI

After 8 years, India, EU to resume trade talks

The vaccination drive till May 12 will be restricted to only those seeking their second dose. — AFP

Chaos hits Hyderabad’s vaccination centres

Late fee for application submission will not be collected up to May 15 in view of the severity of Covid-19 spread. — Representational image/DC

Deadline for application to TSPECET 2021 extended



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DCGI approves use of 2-DG for treatment of Covid patients

The drug comes in powder form in a sachet which is taken orally by dissolving it in water. — PTI

Covid+ test report not mandatory for admission to health facility: Health Ministry

India on Saturday recorded over four lakh fresh cases and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours. — DC Image

SC steps in, sets up 12-member National Task Force to manage O2, pandemic

Supreme Court of India. (PTI)

Third wave of the pandemic can be handled if stringent steps taken on time: Govt

Several states and UTs have imposed strict lockdowns to break the chain of transmission. — AP

US Navy challenges India’s excessive maritime claims at Lakshadweep islands

File photo of USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53). — (Image: US Navy/Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham