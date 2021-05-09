Centre enhances medial oxygen supply to AP to 590 MT

The health principal secretary announced that the state government had decided to purchase liquid medical oxygen from abroad, which naval officials have assured to bring to the state. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Health principal secretary Anil Kumar Singhal said that the Centre had enhanced medical oxygen allocation to 590 metric tonnes per day based on a request from the state government.

He told media persons here on Saturday that they had sought allocation of enhanced MO quota from plants located in Chennai and Bellary so that it could help save transportation time.