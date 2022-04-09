Reveal info on drug cases, Bandi Sanjay tells KCR

HYDERABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to make a full public disclosure of all information and documents in the possession of the government that are related to drugs related cases in Telangana since 2017, including the identities of people who were found to be involved or otherwise related to cases.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, accusing the Chief Minister of complicity in allowing drug culture in Hyderabad city, said, “Many of those involved in drug cases in Telangana are either closely associated with the Chief Minister. Many TRS leaders too are involved in the booming of the drug culture.”

Addressing a press conference, Sanjay said if the Chief Minister was clean, or his party leaders were not involved in drug-related cases, there was no need for the state government to hang on to documents related to the 2017 bust which exposed the drug culture in the Telugu film industry. “Why is the government not releasing all the information as sought by the Enforcement Directorate? Why did the ED have to file a contempt petition in the High Court? This was because despite court orders to hand over all information, the government has not done so,” he said.

Sanjay said that whenever drug busts were properly investigated in the past, they all led to people with terrorist links using narcotics to raise funds for their activities. “Everything the CM says about taking action on drugs is hot air. The drug culture in the city is sending parents into panic over the well-being of their children. Already, IT companies are sacking employees for drug use. More than 100 bars and pubs are managed by those close to the Chief Minister. Chandrashekar Rao must explain how under TRS the city became a hub for drugs,” he said, adding “the TRS is responsible for the exploding drug use in the city.”