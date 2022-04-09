Nation Current Affairs 09 Apr 2022 Booster doses for al ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Booster doses for all adults: Cost, eligibility, registration & other details

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Apr 9, 2022, 2:17 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2022, 4:45 pm IST
Unlike the booster shots announced for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60, the 3rd jab will not be free for most adults
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform. (Photo: PTI)

The Centre on Saturday told the states that the precaution dose will be of the same COVID-19 vaccine as the one used for the administration of the first two doses and that private vaccination centres can charge up to a maximum of Rs 150 per dose as service charge over and above the cost of the vaccine.

Cost: Unlike the booster shots announced for healthcare workers, frontline staff and those above 60, the third jab will not be free for most adults.

 

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech on Saturday said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

"We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose," SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

On Friday, the company had said that the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals.

 

Which Vaccine: "Administration of precaution dose will be homologous -- same vaccine type will be used for precaution dose which was used for vaccination of first and second dose," he stated.

Both SII and Bharat Biotech had stopped production of Covid-19 vaccines and were focusing on non-Covid vaccines as demand dwindled. SII has an inventory of 200-250 million doses of Covishield, while Bharat Biotech claims it has completed all its supply commitments.

Eligibility: All those above the age of 18, who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose, will be eligible for the precaution dose.

 

CoWIN Registration: Bhushan, who held an orientation meeting of the health secretaries of all the states and Union territories on Saturday, also informed that no fresh registration would be required for the precaution dose as all due beneficiaries are already registered on the CoWIN platform.

It was emphasised that all vaccinations must mandatorily be recorded on CoWIN and both the options of "online appointment" and "walk-in" registration and vaccination will be available at the private Covid vaccination centres (CVCs).

 

What Else: The private CVCs will maintain the vaccination sites in accordance with the guidelines issued earlier by the Union health ministry.

Healthcare workers (HCWs), frontline workers (FLWs) and citizens aged 60 years and above shall continue to receive the precaution dose at the vaccination centres, including free vaccination at the government vaccination centres, Bhushan underlined.

A detailed orientation of the state officials was done on various new provisions made on CoWIN for the expansion of the eligible population for the precaution dose and also for the correction of the vaccination certificates by citizens.

 

The states were also advised to accelerate the administration of the ongoing free Covid vaccination with the first dose and the second dose to the population above 12 years of age and for optimal administration of the precaution dose for the HCWs, the FLWs and those aged 60 and above at the government CVCs.
Additional Secretary (Health) Dr Manohar Agnani and other senior officers of the Union health ministry were present at the virtual meeting, along with the health secretaries, NHM mission directors and other officials from the states and Union territories.

 

 

...
Tags: covid-19 vaccination, covid-19 precaution dose
Location: India, Delhi


Related Stories

Paid Covid-19 booster vaccine for all adults at private centres
High immune response to Covid variants in breakthrough cases after 2 Covaxin jabs
Gujarat detects its first case of Omicron's sub-variant XE

Latest From Nation

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Parliament panel to examine Bill proposing marriage age change on Wednesday

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao. (Twitter)

Imposing Hindi great disservice to nation's youngsters with global aspirations: KTR

As per the results of his sample's genome sequencing received yesterday, he is found to have been infected with the new mutant XE. (Representational image: AP)

Gujarat detects its first case of Omicron's sub-variant XE

News

Revenue wing of Khammam Municipal Corporation not following due process



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
 

Yadadri all set for inaugural

Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. (Photo: DC/Deepak Deshpande)
 

RRR brings mojo back to Tollywood after two years

Director S.S. Rajamouli's long-awaited ‘RRR’ hit the screens on Friday to packed houses, the biggest release after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Parliament panel to examine Bill proposing marriage age change on Wednesday

The Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session. (Representational Image/ PTI)

SC agrees to listing of electoral bonds PIL

Heading a bench comprising Justice Krishna Murari and Justice Hima Kohli, Chief Justice N.V. Ramana agreed to list the matter as lawyer Prashant Bhushan mentioned the report. (Representational Image/ PTI)

Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 10

Rates have been increased across the country and vary from state to state depending upon the incidence of local taxation. (ANI)

Paid Covid-19 booster vaccine for all adults at private centres

A medic administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at Nair Hospital, in Mumbai, Wednesday, April 06, 2022. First case of new Covid-19 variant called XE has been detected in Mumbai. (PTI)

Not needed: Muskaan's father on Al-Qaeda chief's video

Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahiri. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->