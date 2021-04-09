Vaccine Utsav: KCR urges Modi to ensure adequate supply of Covid-19 vaccines

The CM was speaking at the video conference conducted by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure adequate supplies of the Covid-19 vaccines for the vaccination programme in Telangana state, which has one of the highest levels of vaccinaton in the country.

The CM was speaking at the video conference conducted by the Prime Minister with Chief Ministers on Thursday.

Official sources said the CM had brought to the notice of the PM that though Telangana state had the capacity to vaccinate 10 lakh people per day, it could vaccinate only 60,000 to 70,000 per day due to the limited stocks.

He is learnt to have said that state government was taking all the precautionary measures to check the spread of the Coronavirus. There is no proposal to impose a lockdown anywhere in the state.

However, the official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office after the meeting did not mention anything about the opinions expressed by the CM at the meeting.

It only stated about Chandrashekar Rao reviewing Coronavirus situation in the state with health minister Etala Rajender and officials concerned soon after the PM's meeting.

"The CM asked officials to lay special focus on Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts which are densely populated. He directed officials to significantly increase Coronavirus tests and ensure 100 per cent vaccination for all frontline warriors in the state. This drive should be completed in a week," the release noted.

The CM asked officials to hold a special drive to achieve 100 per cent vaccination for staff working in police, panchayat raj, TSRTC and revenue departments within a week in all the districts in consultation with district collectors concerned.

He also asked officials to increase the number of RT-PCR test centres in all the districts. The CM directed officials to immediately set up RT-PCR test centres in Gadwal, Wanaparthy, Khammam, Kothagudem, Mahbubabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sangareddy, Medak, Jagtial, Peddapalli, Ramagundam, Bhongir, Jangoan and Vikarabad districts.

Rao directed Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy to strictly enforce the orders on compulsory wearing of masks across the state and impose penalty of Rs1,000 on whoever flouts this norm. He requested all aged above 45 years to undergo vaccination at the earliest.