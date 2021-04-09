Night curfew in Karnataka to impact TS, AP border areas

The restrictions will be relaxed for those with health issues and their attendants and those into essential services, delivery of goods and e -commerce. — Representational image/DC

ANANTAPUR: The night curfew that has been imposed by the Karnataka government will have an impact on border areas of Andhra Pradesh and also travellers from Telangana State.

In the wake of the alarming rise of corona positive cases, the Karnataka government imposed night curfew in six districts, including Bengaluru, Udipi, Mangaluru and Tumkuru from Saturday night.

The night curfew will be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am and will be in force until April 20, sources revealed.

Karnataka has already made it mandatory for travellers to carry Covid-19 negative reports. The night curfew will in particular affect farm labourers, and the business class, among others.

However, the restrictions will be relaxed for those with health issues and their attendants and those into essential services, delivery of goods and e -commerce.

While industrial employees working in night shifts must reach their work station by 10 pm, those adversely hit would be skilled and unskilled labourers from border areas of Anantapur district, including Madakasira, Hindupur, Kadiri, Kalyanadurgam and Rayadurgam.

Raghu from Hindupur admitted his wife at a private nursing home in Bengaluru. He said he needs to collect all necessary documents from the hospital to avoid trouble from police. Lakshmamma, labourer from Rolla mandal closer to Tumkur said she would now have to stay at home.