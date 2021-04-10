Nation Current Affairs 09 Apr 2021 Hospitals violating ...
Hospitals violating Covid norms to lose registration in Andhra Pradesh

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 10, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2021, 12:28 am IST
Hospitals treating Covid patients without taking permission from government and collecting abnormal fees will have to forego registrations
 Krishna district collector Imtiaz said using normal soaps to clean hands in place of alcoholic sanitizers would be better options and they also work effectively. — Representational image/PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Private and corporate hospitals have been strictly warned against collection of high fee from corona patients. Those found guilty of violating government norms face severe punishment, said Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz on Friday. He warned that hospitals treating Covid infected patients without taking prior permission from the government and collecting abnormal fees will have to forego their registrations and they would be subject to action under the Epidemic Act.

He was speaking at a review meeting on Covid containment measures with DM&HO Dr M Suhasini, DCHS Dr Jyothermai and medical officer Dr Chaitanya Krishna.

 

He said that there are 14 recognised hospitals with 1,086-bed availability in the district. Imtiaz said that Covid patients can get treatment in recognised hospitals and can also avail Aarogyasree benefits. The recognised hospitals include government general hospital, Vijayawada with 250 beds; district government hospital, Machilipatnam, 150 beds; Time hospital (35 beds); Indo-British hospital (25);   Capital Hospital (25); Andhra Hospital (16); Ambitious Accident Hospital (20); Nagarjuna Hospital (15); Kamineni Hospital (25); Nimra Hospital (300); Railway Hospital (60); Anu Hospital (25); PSIUS Hospital (100) and the 40-bedded Ayush Health Care Hospital.

 

Meanwhile, the officials asked Muslims to follow the Covid protocol during Ramadan. Imtiaz conducted a preparatory meeting with Muslim leaders, clerics and preachers about prayers during the holy month, which starts on April 14.

Prominent Muslim leader Sk Khaja complained about the frequent power-cuts in Nandigama. Sufi mentor Altaf Raza Baba sought supply of non-alcoholic sanitizers as alcohol mix sanitizers are forbidden in the community. Imtiaz said that using normal soaps to clean hands in place of alcoholic sanitizers would be better options and they also work effectively.  He urged all Moulvis, Mullas and clerics to take the vaccination without fail.

 

Krishna district minority welfare officer Razia Sultana said that the government has sanctioned Rs. 18 lakh towards repairs of 186 mosques in the district. The funds have been duly transferred, he said.

